NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Update: NTA Likely to Release Hall Tickets by June 14, City Slip Expected Soon

New Delhi, May 31: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to put out the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card by June 14, 2026, meanwhile the Exam City Intimation Slip is likely to be shared soon on the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in . As per multiple reports, candidates who are appearing for the re-exam should keep checking the NTA website now and then, for fresh information or updates.

The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 is slated to be conducted on June 21, 2026 , in just one shift running from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This exam will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper format.

Before the admit card is made available, NTA is expected to issue the City Intimation Slip first, this will tell candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted. Still, this city slip is not the admit card, and it cannot be used for entry into the examination hall. The precise exam centre address , along with reporting details, will be mentioned only on the admit card.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” link. Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Submit the details and download the hall ticket. Take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The admit card is expected to contain:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Exam date and timing

Examination centre address

Reporting time

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the hall ticket.

Official Website to Track Updates

Students should rely only on the official NTA NEET portal for authentic information and announcements regarding the city slip and admit card release.