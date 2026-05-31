Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Suriya’s Film Gets Weekend Boost, Can It Still Cross Rs 300 Crore Amid Kattalan And Drishyam 3 Competition?

Karuppu Box Office Collection: Suriya’s fantasy courtroom drama Karuppu didn’t just resist the third-weekend pressure, but it completely demolished it. Benefiting from phenomenal word of mouth and a major weekend footfall, the RJ Balaji directorial witnessed a spectacular 58.5% growth on its sixteenth day, racing to a global lifetime cumulative total of Rs 281.96 crore.

But with major competition from the likes of Mohanlal’s thriller Drishyam 3 and Antony Varghese’s action Kattalan who are pulling massive numbers across other screens, the big question remains: Is the coveted Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone still possible for Suriya’s blockbuster?

The short answer? Absolutely. The film is currently sitting just right on the edge of the landmark achievement, needing less than Rs 18 crore to clear the hurdle and rewrite box office history.

Day 16 Box Office Breakdown

Karuppu capitalized heavily on a Saturday night surge, expanding its domestic influence and demonstrating remarkable stability well into its third week of theatrical release.

Domestic Box Office (India)

The film brought in Rs 5.15 crore net across India on Day 16, a sharp increase over Friday’s Rs 3.25 crore.

India Net Lifetime Total: Rs 176.55 crore

India Gross Lifetime Total: Rs 204.21 crore

Theater Occupancy (Tamil Nadu): An overall average of 34.65%, rising dramatically to 47.54% for night shows as family audiences rushed to the theatres.

State-by-State Gross Contributions (Day 16)

The primary Tamil version continues to shoulder the bulk of the film’s theatrical revenue, though steady holdovers across neighboring southern states kept the momentum going:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 4.50 crore gross

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 78 lakh gross

Karnataka: Rs 45 lakh gross

Kerala: Rs 15 lakh gross

Rest of India: Rs 5 lakh gross

Overseas Performance

International territories have provided a much-deserved cushion for Karuppu throughout its run. On Saturday alone, the film gathered Rs 2.00 crore gross overseas, pushing its cumulative international total to an outstanding Rs 77.75 crore.

Surviving the Box Office Clash

Not going to lie, the path for Rs 300 club has gotten tougher for Karuppu with competition from major heavyweights such as Drishyam 3 and Kattalan in the picture competing at the ticket counters:

Drishyam 3: The Mohanlal-led phenomenon has been a theatrical monster, dominating premium screens globally and pulling massive crowds across Kerala. However, Karuppu has successfully insulated its core Tamil Nadu home turf from the suspense thriller’s outrage.

Kattalan: While Antony Varghese’s actioner has captured the attention of mass audiences and single screens, it has failed to derail Suriya’s strong hold over multiplexes and family demographics who are dominating the evening and night shows.

Chasing the All-Time Tamil Top 10

With its current global standing at Rs 281.96 crore, reaching the Rs 300 crore milestone will do more than just secure a round number, it will permanently plant Karuppu into the elite names of Kollywood history.

The film is on track to pass Rajinikanth’s iconic sci-fi blockbuster Enthiran (Rs 291 crore) within the next 48 hours. From there, it will face Thalapathy Vijay’s 2023 family entertainer Varisu (Rs 299.2 crore). Once Varisu is dethroned, Suriya will officially claim the #10 spot on the all-time highest-grossing Tamil films list.

With director RJ Balaji already outlining a potential “God vs. Politics” sequel framework, the foundation on this theatrical run looks solid enough to cross the finish line early next week, getting Suriya his career’s highest grosser in the golden club of the elites.

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