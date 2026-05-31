Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: 10 Shifted To AIIMS Trauma Centre, Two Brought Dead, Three Critical

An emergency operation was launched on Sunday after a building collapse in Mehrauli in Delhi led to multiple people being crushed and entombed under the wreckage. 10 injured people were transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, officials said. Doctors and emergency staff were dispatched first to the hospital and immediately started treating the patients, officials said. The rescue operation is still on at the collapse site within the Mehrauli police station premises.

Two Brought Dead

Hospital officials said two patients were brought dead to the MR. Hospital AIIMS Trauma Centre after the incident brought 10 injured men here. Doctors and emergency staff were dispatched to handle the influx of patients after the incident brought 10 injured men here.

Three heavily injured patients are in critical condition and are being treated by a team of specialists. The patients are being closely monitored as they are receiving intensive care, officials said.

Five Stay Stable Under Observation

Apart from the critically injured patients, five people were injured in the building collapse, and are being kept under observation. The patients are being monitored by doctors.

Police, fire services, rescue response team members immediately rushed to the location where the building collapsed after the incident was reported. The rescue team has started breaking the rubble to search for any individual trapped under the collapsed building.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

Rescue and medical teams are currently on the site. The cause of building collapse has not yet been confirmed and an investigation will be carried out once the rescue operation is complete. Authorities are calling on the people to remain away from the site so that the emergency team can work without any hindrance.

The Mehrauli collapse has claimed the lives of at least two individuals while many others have been injured but recently three of the victims of the Mehrauli building collapse are seriously injured and residing on the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Rescue work is continuing round the clock.

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Disclaimer: The contents are based on what is available on the media and official announcements at the time of publishing. The information in this article may be subjected to change with the ongoing rescue operation and the news from the authorities.