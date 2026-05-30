Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org; Check Scorecard Download Link and Key Details

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examination Results 2026. The students can view their corresponding score cards on the official TOSS website. It’s a big day for thousands of students belonging to the open school system in the state, as the results are now declared. It is recommended for the candidates to download the provisional score cards and cross-check all details before the original mark sheets are released in their respective institutions.

How to check Telangana TOSS Results 2026

The SSC and Intermediate examination results can be accessed and downloaded from the official TOSS portal. Select the corresponding examination link from the results section and enter the required credentials. Post checking the entered credentials, the scorecard will immediately be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future admission and academic purposes. Printing of the result will be useful until the original mark sheet is released.

What details are mentioned in the TOSS scorecard

The online scorecard includes important information regarding a candidate’s examination. Students should carefully check their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, result status and other personal information.

Intermediate students must also check the information related to their stream. Any mismatch in the scorecard must be reported to the concerned authorities immediately to avoid any problem in future admission process or document verification.

When were Telangana TOSS exams held

The TOSS Public Examinations 2026 were held from April 20 to April 27 in multiple shifts at examination centres. The SSC candidates’ first session of examination began with the English paper, however, the Intermediate candidates took the English examination in the first shift as well.

Along with theory examination, practical examination for Intermediate candidates were also held from April 28 to May 5. Following the successful completion of these examinations, the evaluation process was finalized, leading to the announcement of the result.

What should students do after downloading the result

It is expected of the candidates to immediately download and keep a copy of their provisional scorecards. They are encouraged to verify all their personal and academic details listed in the ones.

Candidates should keep in touch with their study centres or schools regarding the physically distributed original mark sheets. Candidates should keep in mind that the online results are provisional. The official announcement and the marksheet issued by the board will be the documents to be used for purposes of admission and other verifications.

With Telangana TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2026 released, students should now move on to the next steps accordingly. The exam authorities have asked the candidates to keep updating themselves with the official notifications regarding the release of the mark sheets and the next processes in the exam cycle.

What should students do after downloading the result

Candidates should immediately download and preserve their provisional scorecards. Students are also requested to cross-verify each and every personal and academic information provided in the admission application form. Students are also directed to keep themselves in touch with the study centre or schools for the release of the original mark sheet. Since the online result is provisional, the final mark sheet issued by the board is to be considered for handling admission and verification purposes.

Students are encouraged to move forward with their next step of examinations. Candidates have been called upon to keep checking official notices for the release of mark sheets and any subsequent examination cycle follow-up procedure.

Also Read: TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details