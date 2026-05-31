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Home > World News > Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win

Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win was overshadowed by widespread unrest across Paris, with incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes with police. Fires broke out near the Eiffel Tower, while authorities reported damage to shops, vehicles, and public property during the celebrations. Hundreds were arrested as police launched a massive security operation.

PSG's Champions League win sparks riots in Paris, with fires, vandalism, arrests and clashes near Eiffel Tower. Photos: X.
PSG's Champions League win sparks riots in Paris, with fires, vandalism, arrests and clashes near Eiffel Tower. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 12:38 IST

Celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory quickly descended into disorder in Paris on Saturday, with authorities reporting widespread vandalism, arson, and clashes with police. According to reports, a group of people even attempted to storm a police station in the French capital late Saturday. The Paris police said several shops were vandalized, vehicles were torched, and fires were set during the unrest. Fires were seen very close to the Eiffel Tower. A bakery and a restaurant were also damaged. People were arrested across the city as festivities spiraled out of control after PSG’s European win.

Is Eiffel Tower Closed?

Crowds gathered in large numbers across Paris following the victory, with some areas witnessing escalating violence. Commenting on the situation, X user Mario Nawfal wrote: “Paris is burning tonight, and now a massive fire on the Seine banks is sending thick smoke swallowing the Eiffel Tower. These “fans” have gone completely off the rails.”

So far, there are no reports of Eiffel Tower being closed.

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Large groups were also seen near the Arc de Triomphe, where some supporters set off flares and blared car horns, according to reports.

Heavy Police Deployment Across Paris

Paris police deployed thousands of officers across the city in an effort to control the situation following PSG’s shootout win over Arsenal. Authorities used tear gas at multiple locations while detaining more than 130 people by 11 p.m. local time, The Guardian reported.

“Our responsibility is to guarantee everyone a festive celebration that is calm and fully secure,” a police spokesperson told The Guardian.

What Led To Clashes In Paris

Tensions also flared outside PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium in western Paris, where more than 40,000 fans had gathered to watch the final on giant screens. Dozens of supporters marched toward the Arc de Triomphe, with some reportedly firing fireworks at police, prompting a response with tear gas.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told The Guardian that authorities had deployed a “very robust, very solid system in place” to prevent escalation. Around 22,000 police officers were mobilized across the capital to maintain order and avoid a repeat of last year’s violence, when two people died and nearly 200 were injured during riots following PSG’s first Champions League title win over Inter Milan.

PSG Clinches Back-to-Back European Titles

On the sporting front, PSG secured their second consecutive Champions League title by defeating Arsenal 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in extra time.

“It’s incredible,” captain Marquinhos said. “From the very first day of this season, the coach said it’s hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality.”

Also Read: Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

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Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win
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Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win

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Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win
Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win
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