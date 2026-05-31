Is Eiffel Tower Closed? Viral Videos Capture Fires, Riots In Paris After PSG’s Champions League Win

Celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory quickly descended into disorder in Paris on Saturday, with authorities reporting widespread vandalism, arson, and clashes with police. According to reports, a group of people even attempted to storm a police station in the French capital late Saturday. The Paris police said several shops were vandalized, vehicles were torched, and fires were set during the unrest. Fires were seen very close to the Eiffel Tower. A bakery and a restaurant were also damaged. People were arrested across the city as festivities spiraled out of control after PSG’s European win.

Is Eiffel Tower Closed?

Crowds gathered in large numbers across Paris following the victory, with some areas witnessing escalating violence. Commenting on the situation, X user Mario Nawfal wrote: “Paris is burning tonight, and now a massive fire on the Seine banks is sending thick smoke swallowing the Eiffel Tower. These “fans” have gone completely off the rails.”

So far, there are no reports of Eiffel Tower being closed.

Large groups were also seen near the Arc de Triomphe, where some supporters set off flares and blared car horns, according to reports.

🇫🇷 Paris is burning tonight, and now a massive fire on the Seine banks is sending thick smoke swallowing the Eiffel Tower. These “fans” have gone completely off the rails pic.twitter.com/dXT7oZw6k9 https://t.co/PHmiqOPyFI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

Heavy Police Deployment Across Paris

Paris police deployed thousands of officers across the city in an effort to control the situation following PSG’s shootout win over Arsenal. Authorities used tear gas at multiple locations while detaining more than 130 people by 11 p.m. local time, The Guardian reported.

“Our responsibility is to guarantee everyone a festive celebration that is calm and fully secure,” a police spokesperson told The Guardian.

Paris wakes up to aftermath of overnight unrest Number of arrests has risen to 416 — Le Figaro pic.twitter.com/qqrXChpv7G — RT (@RT_com) May 31, 2026

What Led To Clashes In Paris

Tensions also flared outside PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium in western Paris, where more than 40,000 fans had gathered to watch the final on giant screens. Dozens of supporters marched toward the Arc de Triomphe, with some reportedly firing fireworks at police, prompting a response with tear gas.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told The Guardian that authorities had deployed a “very robust, very solid system in place” to prevent escalation. Around 22,000 police officers were mobilized across the capital to maintain order and avoid a repeat of last year’s violence, when two people died and nearly 200 were injured during riots following PSG’s first Champions League title win over Inter Milan.

PSG Clinches Back-to-Back European Titles

On the sporting front, PSG secured their second consecutive Champions League title by defeating Arsenal 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in extra time.

“It’s incredible,” captain Marquinhos said. “From the very first day of this season, the coach said it’s hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality.”

Also Read: Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos