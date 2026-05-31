Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty Returns In His Signature Style For His 10th Season, Watch Now

Khatron Ke Khiladi New Promo: Rohit Shetty is back to do what he does best: flip cars, defy gravity, and strike absolute terror into the hearts of television celebrities.

After a year-long wait, Colors TV’s blockbuster stunt-based reality show is officially making a grand return. The makers have dropped the highly anticipated first promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, featuring host Rohit Shetty in his absolute element. Filmed in the rugged terrain of Cape Town, South Africa, this season promises to push boundaries under the menacing new theme: Darr Ka Naya Daur (A New Era of Fear).

Watch the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Here

If you expected a standard host monologue, you clearly don’t know Rohit Shetty. Marking his milestone 10th season as the anchor of the franchise, the action director kicked off the announcement with a high-octane spectacle.

In the newly unveiled promo, Shetty is seen behind the wheel of a modified sports car, executing precise, smoking drifts while actively racing against a low-flying, lightweight aircraft. The high-production teaser instantly sent fans into a frenzy online, signaling that the show is returning to its roots of unapologetic, cinematic daredevilry after the franchise’s brief television break.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants List: The New Format Twist

The network isn’t just scaling up the stunts—they are completely rewiring the format. This season will operate on a highly competitive “Challengers vs. Champions” blueprint. The roster splits down the middle, pitting absolute fresh faces against seasoned veterans from past seasons who are returning to settle unfinished business.

KKK 15 Full Contestant Roster

Champions (Veterans) Challengers (New Faces) Rubina Dilaik (Season 12 Alum) Gaurav Khanna (Bigg Boss 19 Winner) Jasmin Bhasin (KKK: Made in India Finalist) Farrhana Bhatt (Bigg Boss 19 Runner-up) Karan Wahi Orry (Social Media Sensation) Rithvik Dhanjani Harsh Gujral (Stand-up Comedian) Avika Gor Shagun Sharma Vishal Aditya Singh Avinash Mishra

Inside the Cape Town Camp: BTS Drama and Rumors

With the cast currently stationed in Cape Town for the grueling shoot, early behind-the-scenes narratives are already driving significant digital traffic.

Gaurav Khanna is the Highest-Paid Contestant

Fresh off his massive wins at Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19, television heavyweight Gaurav Khanna enters the show as this season’s highest-paid contestant. He carries massive fan expectations to pull off an unprecedented reality show hat-trick.

Midnight “Catalogue Shoots” Go Viral

The camp isn’t all fear and adrenaline. Star Jasmin Bhasin recently delighted fans by sharing viral behind-the-scenes videos of Avika Gor turning into a makeshift photographer for Farrhana Bhatt during midnight shifts, proving the cast is building solid friendships between brutal stunts.

Is Orry Eliminated First From KKK 15?

Internet favorite Orry has already kept his followers entertained, dropping cryptic, self-deprecating hints on social media that he might very well be the first contestant to get evicted from Shetty’s merciless boot camp.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date and Where to Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is scheduled to officially hit TV screens and stream on JioHotstar starting July 25. The show will occupy its premier weekend slot every Saturday and Sunday. With a revamped stunt design and a highly volatile mix of reality TV icons, Rohit Shetty looks entirely equipped to reclaim his weekend viewership crown.

ALSO READ: Strategic Strike: Varun Dhawan Secures Personality Rights Just Days Ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release