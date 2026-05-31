Will Apple Charge iPhone 18 Users To Make Calls? Here’s What We Know

There haven’t been any plans yet to require users to pay a monthly subscription fee to make calls through the forthcoming iPhone 18, although a recent claim going viral in social media suggests users may need to pay $3.99 monthly to use this function of the iPhone. Accompanied with pictures of the rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max, many internet users have been wondering whether Apple will be offering one of the most basic functions of a smartphone via a subscription plan. It has been confirmed, however, that this claim isn’t true.

This viral post comes amid increasing curiosity surrounding the iPhone 18 series in anticipation of its unveiling later in September next year. Leaks and sources have revealed that the upcoming iPhone will feature both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with Apple’s first foldable phone known as either the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

Viral claim triggers questions over whether phone calls could become a paid feature

The central question raised by the rumour was simple: Will Apple charge users a monthly fee just to make phone calls on the iPhone 18? The answer, based on currently available information, is no.

Fact-checks circulating online have stated: “FACT CHECK: No, Apple has NOT announced that the iPhone 18 will require a $3.99/month subscription to make phone calls.” The clarification further noted that the rumour appears to be fabricated. Reports about Apple’s previous subscription-related plans were linked to device leasing and hardware programs rather than charging users for basic calling functionality. Those plans were also reportedly abandoned.

Social media users react with disbelief and sarcasm

Even though the claim was debunked, it generated a flood of reactions across social media platforms. Many users joked about the possibility of paying extra for a feature that has been standard on mobile phones for decades.

One user wrote, “Jokes on them, I already ignore 95% of my incoming calls for free. They’re trying to charge me a subscription for an app I keep hidden in a folder.”

Another reacted with confusion, saying, “Dude what?? Isn’t that paid through service provider?” The comment reflected a common point raised by users, who noted that cellular calling services are already covered through telecom operators rather than smartphone manufacturers.

A third user mocked the rumour by writing, “iPhone 18: Now with revolutionary technology that lets you… pay extra to use the thing you bought.”

What is actually expected from Apple’s next flagship phones

While the calling subscription claim appears false, reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models could bring several hardware upgrades. Industry leaks indicate Apple may retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series while introducing new finishes, camera improvements, battery upgrades and a smaller Dynamic Island.

There are also reports indicating that Apple will release the regular iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e by 2027. For now, nonetheless, there seems to be nothing on the part of Apple about charging a monthly fee when using the service for calling purposes.

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