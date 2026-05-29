iPhone 18 Pro Biggest Update: From New Colour To Under-Display Face ID, Here Is Everything You Should Know

The launch of Apple’s next generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup is still months away, but the leaks, rumours, and buzz has already grown fast regarding major upgrades, design, and more. Meanwhile, the company has not confirmed anything yet. The reports suggest that the series will consist of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max along with iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. Here is everything about the upcoming flagship lineup we know.

According to several media reports and industry experts, the company may keep the overall design language similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series while introducing new finishes, camera upgrades, battery enhancements, and a smaller Dynamic Island. The reports further suggest that the company will be launching the standard iPhone 18 next year, i.e., 2027 along with iPhone 18e.



A Striking New Colour Called Dark Cherry



One of the most talked rumours regarding the iPhone 18 Pro series is its new Dark Cherry colour. The shade is described as a deep wine-like red with a slight purple tinge, noticeably darker and more muted than anything Apple has done on a Pro model before. It is expected to replace the Cosmic Orange colour that launched last year with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Other expected colours include Light Blue, Dark Gray, and Silver. If you have been waiting for Apple to take a bold colour risk on its Pro lineup, Dark Cherry looks like that moment.



The Dynamic Island Is Getting Smaller



The iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island is expected to shrink by approximately 35 per cent, from around 20.7mm wide to around 13.5mm, based on measurements shared by credible leakers. Multiple sources including Bloomberg and The Information have reported that Apple is pushing Face ID sensors beneath the display, which is what makes this smaller cutout possible. More screen space, less interruption. It is the kind of change you notice every single day you use the phone.



Under-Display Face ID Is Finally Here



Speaking of Face ID going under the screen, this has been a rumour for a few years now. This time the sourcing is more credible than before, with Bloomberg and The Information both backing it independently. Hiding the Face ID hardware beneath the display would make the front of the phone look completely clean and give users more uninterrupted screen real estate than ever before.



A Variable Aperture Camera That Changes Everything



The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to include a 48MP primary sensor with variable aperture technology, enabling improved low-light performance and better depth control. The setup may also include a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP 4x telephoto camera. A variable aperture means the camera can widen or narrow the opening to control how much light enters, just like a professional DSLR. This is something Android flagships have experimented with and iPhone users have long wanted.



The Biggest Battery Apple Has Ever Put in an iPhone



Battery capacity rumours point to 5,100 to 5,200 mAh, the largest ever in an iPhone, potentially delivering up to 40 hours of usage. For context, the current iPhone 17 Pro Max already has strong battery life. This would take it to an entirely new level, possibly making overnight charging optional rather than mandatory for most users.



Better Satellite Connectivity



Apple is also expected to introduce its in-house C2 modem, which could improve connectivity including satellite features. Think of it as Apple quietly building the infrastructure so that one day your iPhone works even when you are completely off the grid. No towers, no WiFi, no problem. For hikers, travellers, and people living in areas where cell coverage is patchy at best, this upgrade could genuinely matter.



When Will It Launch and What Will It Cost



The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch globally in September 2026, following Apple’s traditional annual release cycle. So the wait is real but not forever. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around $999, while the Pro Max could begin at around $1,199, though Apple has not officially confirmed any pricing yet. Given the upgrades being reported, these prices are unlikely to surprise anyone who has been following Apple’s flagship trajectory over the past few years.

One thing is clear though. Whether or not every single rumour turns out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful upgrades Apple has delivered in a long time. The combination of a cleaner front design, a genuinely new camera capability, a massive battery, and a faster chip is not a small list. September 2026 is going to be a big month.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Update: 48MP Variable Aperture Camera, Bigger Battery, And Satellite Calling Support, Check All Details

