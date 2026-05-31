TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Attacked In Hooghly A Day After Abhishek Banerjee Assault

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee allegedly came under attack in Hooghly district on Sunday while attempting to submit a memorandum seeking the release of party workers arrested after the Assembly elections. The incident took place just a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was heckled and manhandled during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district. According to reports, Kalyan Banerjee arrived in Hooghly as part of a TMC protest demanding the release of party leaders and activists who had been arrested following the Assembly elections. The situation turned tense when TMC supporters gathered at the venue and encountered BJP workers.

BJP supporters allegedly raised aggressive anti-TMC slogans and accused the protesting TMC workers of being thieves. As tempers flared, authorities rushed to prevent the situation from spiralling further. A large deployment of local police personnel, along with central security forces, was sent to the spot to bring the situation under control and avert any further violence.

Abhishek Banerjee Attacked in Sonarpur

The latest incident follows Saturday’s attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district.

The TMC leader had travelled to the area to meet the families of victims affected by post-poll violence. During the visit, he allegedly came under attack from a group of people.

Banerjee sustained minor injuries after being pelted with stones and eggs. Visuals from the scene showed several individuals allegedly roughing him up amid loud sloganeering directed against him and his aunt, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

#WATCH | Hooghly, West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked near Chanditala Police Station when he came to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GFrJF1E02d — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

Some members of the crowd reportedly attempted to assault the TMC leader by kicking and punching him, prompting immediate intervention from his security personnel.

Following the incident, police launched overnight raids and detained seven individuals in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee.

Several Arrested

According to police, security camera footage and news videos were used to identify those allegedly involved.

“Seven persons were detained based on security camera and news footage of the mob attack on Banerjee. Five of them were arrested after questioning,” the officer said.

Of the seven detained, five were formally arrested while two remained detained for further investigation. After the attack, Abhishek Banerjee was taken to two private hospitals for medical examination.

Doctors later discharged him, stating that he had suffered bruises on his chest but did not require hospital admission.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Security Failure

Speaking to journalists while seated at the residence of Karmakar’s family, Banerjee alleged a serious security lapse and vowed not to abandon the family he had come to meet.

“They want to kill me. Let them kill me. Let my dead body be recovered from here. But I won’t quit and abandon Karmakar’s parents. Ask the police to send in reinforcements. Send the police a WhatsApp message to keep a record. I am drawing the attention of the Calcutta High Court and the Governor. There were no police personnel there. I would move the high court,” Banerjee said.

Also Read: Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases