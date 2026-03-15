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Home > Elections > Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

Abhishek Banerjee is a senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress and a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour.

Abhishek Banerjee TMC MP (IMAGE: X)
Abhishek Banerjee TMC MP (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:43:32 IST

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Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

West Bengal’s big election is set for two dates: April 23 and April 29. Votes get counted on May 4.

The Election Commission just laid out the schedule for Assembly polls, not just in Bengal, but also Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

West Bengal Election Date 2026

Everywhere else, it’s just one round of voting, but Bengal’s will stretch across two. That’s actually a big change. Last time, the state went through eight long phases, with voting dragging on for more than a month.

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Back in 2021, Bengal had to endure eight rounds during the Assembly election, partly because of the Covid wave back then. The voting started on March 27 and wrapped up on April 29. 

This year, political leaders from all sides told the Election Commission they’d rather not go through all that again. They pushed for a shorter schedule, two or three phases instead of eight. They said long elections cost too much money and people lose interest if the whole thing drags on forever.

One of the key contenders is Abhishek Banerjee. He stands out in Indian politics as a prominent leader in the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He’s one of the younger voices in Parliament and represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in West Bengal. Over time, he’s taken on more responsibility in the party, especially when it comes to strategising and organizing at the ground level.

Who is Abhishek Banerjee? 

He was born on November 7, 1987, in Kolkata, to Amit and Lata Banerjee. With Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s Chief Minister and TMC founder, as his aunt, politics was always close to home. Growing up surrounded by political conversation and debate, he picked up an interest in public affairs early on.

Abhishek did his schooling in Kolkata before heading to the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) for a degree in business administration. That background in management and strategy later paid off when he started organizing the party and running campaigns.

Abhishek Banerjee: Education, Political Career

Abhishek Banerjee officially jumped into politics in 2011, taking charge as National President of the Trinamool Youth Congress, the youth wing of the party. Under his leadership, the youth wing grew fast in West Bengal and became a real force within TMC.

In 2014, he contested the Diamond Harbour seat in the Lok Sabha elections and won, making him one of the youngest MPs in the country at age 26. That victory launched his national career.

He’s held onto Diamond Harbour in each election since, winning both in 2019 and 2024, which really solidified his position inside the party.

As National General Secretary of TMC, he’s now deeply involved with strategy, running campaigns, and keeping the party’s machinery running across states.

From Youth Leader To Key TMC Strategist: The Rise Of Abhishek Banerjee

Inside the party, a lot of people see him as the most influential leader after Mamata Banerjee herself. He’s focused on strengthening how TMC is organised and has pushed the party to reach beyond West Bengal into other states.

In Parliament, he often brings up regional issues, development, infrastructure, and social welfare and takes part in debates about economic policy and governance. He’s visible, vocal, and increasingly active in the national conversation.

Key Political Achievements of Abhishek Banerjee

Probably his biggest achievement so far is leading the Trinamool Youth Congress, where he mobilised young voters and party workers at the grassroots.

His wins from Diamond Harbour show how strong his local support is, and he’s helped steer TMC through several successful election campaigns. Because he connects easily with young people and organises well, he’s become a central figure for the party’s next generation.

Right now, Abhishek Banerjee stands out as one of India’s top young political leaders. He keeps growing his influence, both in TMC and in national politics. 

MUST READ: Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 5:38 PM IST
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Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

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Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

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Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases
Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases
Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases
Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

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