Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > India > Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

The Election Commission has announced the election dates for five states (IMAGE: X)
The Election Commission has announced the election dates for five states (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 15, 2026 16:43:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

Election Date 2026:  The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry today. A press conference was held at 4 pm. 

The Election Commission just rolled out the election schedule for four states and one Union Territory: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

Assam Election Dates

Assam will head for voting on April 9 in single phase, with results coming in on May 4.  Kerala, now officially called Keralam, heads to the polls on April 9, and voters will find out who wins on May 4. The new assembly will have 140 seats up for grabs.

You Might Be Interested In

West Bengal’s election will stretch over two phases. People in the state will vote on April 23 and April 29. Just like the others, counting kicks off on May 4.

Tamil Nadu keeps it simple: one phase on April 23, with the results set for May 4.

Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will all cast their votes in a single phase on April 9. The results of these will also be declared on May 4.

Election in 5 states: Numbers You Need To Know

KERALA WILL HEAD TO THE POLLS ON 9TH APRIL

ASSAM WILL HEAD TO THE POLLS ON 9TH APRIL

SINGLE PHASE POLLING IN PUDUCHERRY, ASSAM, TAMIL NADU

2-phase polling for WB: WEST BENGAL HEADS TO POLLS ON 23 AND 29 APRIL

TAMIL NADU WILL HEAD TO THE POLLS ON APRIL 23

Puducherry WILL HEAD TO THE POLLS ON APRIL 9 

Total electors -17.4 crs 

Total assembly constituencies -824

Total polling Stations -2.19 Lakh 

Total Election officials -25 Lakhs

Election Date 2026

This time, the elections won’t drag on quite like they did in 2021. Back then, West Bengal voted in eight phases and Assam had three, but now, most states are set for fewer phases.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry look ready to finish up in just one phase each. West Bengal and Assam will probably go for multi-phase polling, but it won’t be as stretched out as before.

Security’s going to be tight. They’re gearing up to deploy a huge force, over 1,500 companies of the central armed police, which means about 1.4 lakh personnel on the ground. That’s even more than what we saw during the Jammu & Kashmir polls earlier this year.

Expect fierce competition, especially in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP are the main contenders for 294 seats there. In Assam, it’s a showdown between the BJP-led NDA and Congress for 126 seats.

Over in Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are the primary rivals vying for 140 seats, while the BJP-led NDA is contesting about 100 seats, handing the other 40 to its allies BDJS and Twenty20.

Tamil Nadu’s heating up too, parties are scrambling to finalise candidates and seat-sharing deals for all 234 assembly seats. In Puducherry, all 30 constituencies go to the polls. The Congress teams up with the DMK and CPI, and they’re up against the AIADMK, BJP, and All India NR Congress.

To keep things clean and fair, the Election Commission has appointed Central Observers as per Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

These officials will be on the ground, keeping an eye on the whole process and making sure polling runs smoothly.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 4:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam election dateselection commissionhome-hero-pos-4latest india newstrending news

RELATED News

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

Watch: Harish Rana Receives Emotional Final Farewell At AIIMS Delhi By Parents After SC Approves Euthanasia; Life Support To Be Withdrawn Today

EC to Announce Assembly Election Schedule Today for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry

LATEST NEWS

‘Greatest Honour of my Life to Represent Pakistan’: Sarfaraz Ahmed Announces Retirement From International Cricket

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Countries; Know How Results Will Be Decided

APSSB Combined Examination 2026 Notification Out For 984 Uniformed Service Posts

Loud Blasts Rock Dubai’s Marina, UAE’s Fujairah Oil Terminal Shuts, Kuwait Airport Targeted After Recent Iranian Missile and Drone Strikes | Watch

Zareen Khan Recalls Backlash After Hate Story 3, Says Aksar 2 Required ‘A Kiss Or Me In A Bra’ In Almost Every Scene, Reveals People Looked Down Upon Her

Yoga For Asthma: Check These Breathing Techniques Akshar Yoga Shared To Improve Your Lung Capacity

Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

Banasthali Vidyapith 42nd Convocation: More Than 4,500 Students Graduate

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here
Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here
Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here
Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

QUICK LINKS