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Home > India > Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for having tea and snacks during a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament, calling it an act that “defames India and its democracy.”

Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Protest (Images: ANI)
Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Protest (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 15, 2026 15:33:59 IST

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Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday strongly criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his actions during a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament, accusing him of “defaming” the country and its institutions.

Speaking at a public rally in Guwahati, Shah referred to Gandhi’s participation in a protest over the LPG shortage where he was seen having tea and snacks with colleagues at the Parliament entrance.

BJP Moves Notice Over ‘Lowering Parliament’s Dignity’

“Sometimes he (Rahul Gandhi) sits at the door of Parliament and eats tea and pakoras. Does he not realise what an appropriate venue for having breakfast is? The Parliament is the highest institution of our democracy. Even sitting there and protesting is not a democratic practice. But you have gone two steps beyond protesting. You are having tea and pakoras. This is defaming India across the world,” Shah said.

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On March 12, Gandhi joined the protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament, where photos and videos circulated widely on social media showing him sharing tea and snacks with other opposition members.

Following the incident, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the protest, stating that the actions had “lowered the dignity” of Parliament.

Opposition’s Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Criticised

Shah also criticised the opposition over a shirtless protest staged by their youth wing at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. While acknowledging the opposition’s right to protest, he said such demonstrations were inappropriate at an international event meant to showcase India’s potential.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that Gandhi, in opposing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had begun opposing the country itself.

“Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit. We are all in politics. We were also in opposition, but there’s a place for it. You made the summit a platform for personnel politics, where the whole world gathered to see India, invest in India,” he said.

‘Opposing Modi Has Become Opposing India’: Shah

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in your opposition of Narendra Modi and the BJP, you have started to oppose India. Instead of apologising, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress workers who have protested half-nakedly are lion-hearted. I don’t think any responsible political party will do that,” Shah added.

The Home Minister further challenged the Congress to politically oppose the BJP but criticised them for using global platforms in a way that could affect India’s image.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is defaming India and its democracy in front of the world. You can oppose us, oppose us with all your might, but you run away in Parliament. But where the whole world comes to see India’s youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India’s public will not forgive you,” he said.

Health Projects Inaugurated in Assam

Condemning both protests, Shah said, “I don’t believe anyone in the country would support this kind of activism.”

During the visit, Shah also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several healthcare projects in Assam. He inaugurated the Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati and cancer centres in Golaghat and Tinsukia.

Also Read: Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch    

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

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Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

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Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’
Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’
Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’
Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

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