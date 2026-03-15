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Home > India > Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

Notorious Kerala gangster Aluva Athul was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kollam’s Karunagappally area.

Gangster Aluva Athul hacked to death (IMAGE: X/INSTAGRAM)
Gangster Aluva Athul hacked to death (IMAGE: X/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 15, 2026 15:04:55 IST

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Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

In a shocking scene right out in the open, a known history-sheeter, Aluva Athul, was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Karunagappally area on Saturday.

Gangster Aluva Athul killed in broad daylight

The killing has everyone on edge, with fresh worries that gangs could be gearing up for another round of clashes in the region.

Athul had been in the spotlight before; he was the main accused in the 2025 murder of gang leader Gym Santhosh. He’d just gotten out on bail.

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On Saturday, while Athul was driving near Puthiyakavu with an associate, their car was rammed into a ditch by another vehicle.

Five men jumped out, surrounded the car, and attacked Athul before he had a chance to get away. He died on the spot. His friend in the car managed to survive but was hurt.

Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing. The footage shows that the attack was over in just seconds, and then the attackers took off. Police say their vehicle wasn’t even registered in Kerala, so they’re not ruling out help from outside the state.

Who was Gangster Aluva Athul? 

Aluva Athul built a reputation as one of the most feared gangsters in Aluva, Kerala. People in Ernakulam district knew his name because his gang got involved in everything from violent assaults to extortion and threatening locals.

The police had several cases against him: attempted murder, gang fights, you name it, and he kept landing on the Kerala Police’s radar during their crackdowns on organised crime. 

Athul’s name kept coming up in reports about turf wars between rival gangs in Aluva and nearby areas. Over the years, he became a familiar face in the region’s underworld, tied to countless conflicts and attacks that kept the district on edge.

Cops on the case think this was a revenge hit for the Santhosh killing last year. Athul and his crew had allegedly attacked Santhosh at his home, and Athul was caught weeks later in Thiruvallur after dodging the police.

Officers have locked down the neighbourhood, and a huge manhunt is underway. No one wants this to get worse, so security is tight all across Kollam. Everyone’s holding their breath, hoping this isn’t the start of something bigger.

ALSO READ: Meerut Horror: Alcohol-Addicted Son Crushes Father’s Head With Brick After Drunken Fight in Civil Lines, Slits Own Wrist in Chilling Aftermath

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 3:04 PM IST
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Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

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Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

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Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch
Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch
Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch
Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

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