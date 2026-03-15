Meerut Horror: Alcohol-Addicted Son Crushes Father’s Head With Brick After Drunken Fight in Civil Lines, Slits Own Wrist in Chilling Aftermath

A shocking incident was reported from the Civil Lines area of Meerut, where an alcohol addicted son allegedly killed his father by crushing his head with a brick following a drunken argument late Friday night.

After the brutal attack, the accused reportedly slit his own wrist with a knife. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals and took the accused into custody, while the injured father was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

What Happened During the Drunken Fight in Meerut?

Police said the father and son were consuming alcohol together when an argument suddenly broke out between them. The dispute quickly turned violent, and during the confrontation, the son allegedly grabbed a brick and repeatedly attacked his father on the head and body, leading to fatal injuries.

Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram said, “Police received information that father and son Rajesh and Aman had a dispute after drinking alcohol near Jail Chungi. During the altercation, Aman attacked Rajesh on the head. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The accused Aman has been taken into custody, and necessary legal action is being taken.”

Who Was the Man Killed in the Meerut Incident?

The victim has been identified as Rajesh, originally from Motihari in Bihar. He had been residing in the Jail Chungi area of Meerut with his elder son, Aman, for nearly two decades.

The father and son were involved in the scrap business and ran two municipal shops in the locality. Rajesh’s wife Anita and his other children, son Ankit and daughters Khushi and Julie, live in Bihar. According to police, both Rajesh and Aman were allegedly addicted to alcohol.

How Did Police Respond to the Meerut Father-Son Murder Case?

Local residents informed the police after hearing about the violent altercation in the area. A team from the Civil Lines police station soon arrived at the spot and detained the accused, Aman. The injured father, Rajesh, was rushed to a hospital where doctors later declared him dead.

Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram said police received information about the incident at around 12:30 am. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.

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