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Home > Regionals > Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH

Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH

Mirzapur: A shocking case from Mirzapur has raised serious concerns about the dangers of incomplete rabies treatment. A 17-year-old boy has developed severe rabies symptoms nearly four months after he was bitten by a stray dog.

Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely (Pic Credits: X)
Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 15, 2026 00:15:20 IST

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Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH

Mirzapur: A shocking case from Mirzapur has raised serious concerns about the dangers of incomplete rabies treatment. A 17-year-old boy has developed severe rabies symptoms nearly four months after he was bitten by a stray dog. Doctors treating the teenager say the infection has reached a critical stage and the chances of survival are extremely low.

Symptoms Appear Months After Dog Bite

According to reports, the teenager was bitten by a stray dog several months ago. Soon after the incident, his family managed to take him for medical treatment, where he received two doses of the anti-rabies vaccine.

However, the full vaccination course could not be completed. Medical experts say that for effective protection, a complete series of rabies vaccine doses is required after a dog bite. Without completing the treatment, the virus can continue to develop in the body.

Recently, the boy began showing alarming symptoms linked to rabies. Local reports claim he started behaving unusually, including barking sounds and signs of extreme distress. The condition quickly worsened, prompting doctors to closely monitor his case.

Family Struggled To Complete Vaccination

The boy’s father, who is differently abled, reportedly faced serious financial and logistical difficulties while arranging the treatment. Because of these challenges, the family was unable to ensure that the teenager completed the full course of the rabies vaccine.

Doctors say that once rabies symptoms appear, the disease becomes almost impossible to treat. In this case, medical professionals have stated that the infection has already progressed to an advanced stage, leaving very little chance of recovery.

ALSO READ: Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:15 AM IST
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Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH

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Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH

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Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH
Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH
Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH
Mirzapur Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Dog 4 Months Ago Received Only Two Rabies Vaccine Doses, Now Barks And Acts Like A Dog; Doctors Say Survival Unlikely | WATCH

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