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Home > Regionals > Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey

Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress from West Bengal. Born in 1956 in Berhampore, he rose from grassroots politics to become a multiple-term Member of Parliament and served as Congress leader in the Lok Sabha

Who is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? (Image: X/ arcoffice)
Who is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? (Image: X/ arcoffice)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 14, 2026 22:06:24 IST

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Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been an active participant in West Bengal politics for many years, and is known for being very vocal about his opinions on behalf of the constituents he represents, as well as for working with people in the area to build community relationships and develop future leaders. As a result of his commitment to public service at all levels, he has been recognized as one of the prominent representatives of the Congress Party in Parliament. Over the course of his career, he has held various important roles, including Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha and President of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Early Life and Background

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was born in Baharampur (Berhampore), Murshidabad District, West Bengal on April 2, 1956. He was raised in a Bengali family and continued to develop his political career within that community. Adhir Ranjan’s father, Niranjan Chowdhury, was also a well-respected person in their community. Although Adhir Ranjan was able to complete only his under-graduate degree, he is widely regarded as a grassroots leader and an engaged public servant.

Political Career Of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury became involved with the Naxalite movement, which arose during the 1970s in many regions of eastern India. However, he eventually turned toward the mainstream Indian National Congress party under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

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His first major election was in 1991 when he ran for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Nabagram Assembly constituency. In that election, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury experienced considerable political hostility and was chased around by supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and even briefly held captive by another candidate during the polling process. Chowdhury ultimately lost the election by 1,401 votes.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Ascend To Political Power in West Bengal

Four years later, in the 1996 elections, Chowdhury returned to contest for the Nabagram Assembly seat and won decisively, receiving 76,852 votes and defeating his nearest opponent by approximately 20,329 votes. This marked the beginning of Chowdhury’s continuous rise in West Bengal politics.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury entered the national political arena in 1999 when he ran for the Lok Sabha from the Berhampore Parliamentary constituency, defeating the sitting member of parliament from the Revolutionary Socialist Party, Pramothes Mukherjee, by 95,391 votes. After that election, Chowdhury became the president of the Congress Party for Murshidabad District in West Bengal.

Chowdhury was involved in many parliamentary committees over time, including the Information Technology Committee, the Railway Convention Committee, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consultative Committee of Parliament.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Position in National Politics

In 2012, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was named a member of the Manmohan Singh-led Union Government as the Minister of State for Railways.

He then became the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee in 2014 and in 2019 was named the Congress leader in Lok Sabha after unsuccessful attempts by Rahul Gandhi to prove himself in that role.

Additionally, during the 17th Lok Sabha, Chowdhury was the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Developments in Current Politics

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury experienced a huge loss when he lost the Baharampur seat by more than 85000 votes to Yusuf Pathan of All India Trinamool Congress. After the defeat also and because of the party’s poor showing in West Bengal, Chowdhury resigned as State Congress President on June 21, 2024.

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 10:06 PM IST
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Tags: adhir ranjan chowdhurywest bengal assembly electionWest Bengal Election 2026

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Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey

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Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey
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