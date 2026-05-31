Apple iOS 27: Expected Release Date, Timeline, and Major Leak Rumors

The tech world is really excited because Apple is getting ready to show us its operating system: iOS 27. Even though Apple has not told us much about it we can guess when it will come out and which devices will be able to use it. We also know it will have some improvements with artificial intelligence.

The iOS 27 Timeline and Release Date

Apple always releases its software at the same time every year. So we think iOS 27 will be shown to us for the time at Apples Worldwide Developers Conference in June. At this conference Apple will give us a sneak peek of iOS 27. Let developers try it out.

A weeks later in July everyone will be able to try a test version of iOS 27. This will let people play with the features all summer. Then in September the final version of iOS 27 will be available to everyone. This is also when Apple will release its iPhone.

Key Features: Siri is Getting a Big Upgrade

People who know about these things say iOS 27 will be about making things faster and smarter. The big new feature is a brand version of Siri. Siri will be able to do a lot things and will be easier to use. It will even be able to work with a part of the screen called the Dynamic Island.

We also heard that Apple is working on a way to use apps at the same time on the same screen.. The camera app will have a new mode that uses artificial intelligence to take better pictures. Apple is also adding some features that will make it easier to customize your home screen.

Which iPhones Will Get iOS 27?

We do not know for sure which iPhones will be able to use iOS 27. We can make some guesses. We think the iPhone 12 and newer models will be able to use it.. Older models, like the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE might not be able to use it because they are not powerful enough.