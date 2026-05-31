Brad Pitt ‘Most Hurt’ as Son Maddox Files to Legally Drop His Surname Ahead of Movie Release

The distance between Brad Pitt and his children has hit an undeniable tipping point. In a deeply personal legal move, the actor’s eldest son, 24-year-old Maddox, has officially filed court documents seeking to completely strip “Pitt” from his legal last name.

According to TMZ, the escalating name changes have been profoundly painful for the Fight Club star, who reportedly feels “most hurt out of everything that happened” that his children no longer desire a public or legal association with his identity. While Pitt continues to hold onto hope for an eventual reconciliation, insiders admit he feels completely powerless to alter the widening generational divide.

The Surname Shift: The First 3 Name Changes

Maddox’s formal court petition is not an isolated incident. Instead, it marks a series of events across the former couple’s six children, who are systematically erasing the historic “Jolie-Pitt” brand identity.

The Sibling Timeline

Sibling Age Legal / Professional Action taken Vivienne Jolie 17 Quietly dropped “Pitt” from the official playbill credits of the Broadway production The Outsiders. Zahara Marley Jolie 21 Omitted her father’s surname during her Spelman College graduation ceremony, walking the stage strictly as Zahara Marley Jolie. Shiloh Jolie 20 Made massive headlines by legally filing a petition to remove the surname on her milestone 18th birthday, which was approved. Maddox Chivan Jolie 24 The latest to take formal action, filing legal paperwork to officially drop “Pitt” from his government identification.

The ‘Couture’ Connection: Foretelling the Split

The legal petition filed by Maddox arrives directly on the heels of his professional work behind the scenes in Hollywood. Serving as an assistant director on his mother Angelina Jolie’s upcoming high-fashion drama Couture, industry insiders noticed a massive change when the film’s credits rolled.

Maddox chose to completely omit “Pitt” from his screen credit, listing himself strictly as Maddox Jolie.

This represented a sharp deviation from his previous work on Netflix’s Maria, where he functioned as a production assistant under his full birth name. The credit change on Couture served as the final public indicator before he moved forward with his official government paperwork.

Brad Pitt’s Stance: “He Has No Power”

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their grueling, eight-year-long legal divorce settlement, the emotional fallout regarding custody and family dynamics continues to bleed into the press.

Sources close to Pitt note that the actor is fully aware of the public optics surrounding his family. While he keeps the door open for his children to return, he recognizes that the choice rests entirely with them. As more of the siblings transition into adulthood, the systematic rejection of the Pitt surname suggests that the personal fractures caused during the couple’s initial 2016 separation remain entirely unhealed.

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