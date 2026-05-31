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Home > Sports News > WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions

WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions

WWE Clash in Italy features blockbuster matches including Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship and Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi. Predictions suggest a major title change, with Jacob Fatu potentially ending Reigns’ reign in Turin.

WWE Clash In Italy would feature five fights, among which four would be title matches.
WWE Clash In Italy would feature five fights, among which four would be title matches.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 21:12 IST

WWE Clash in Italy: On Sunday, WWE is set to embark on a journey to Europe as they stage their first ever live show on the continent. This year, Clash in Italy will be hosted in the city of Turin. Four out of the five matches announced are for titles. The only non-title wrestling match which is a rematch of Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi from WrestleMania 42 could be the most looked forward to. Tribal Combat is the main event on Sunday night. Roman Reigns, the world heavyweight champion, faces his cousin Jacob Fatu in this title defense. After his WrestleMania victory over Seth Rollins, Gunther moved to SmackDown and he is a great threat to Cody Rhodes, the present WWE champion.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Match



Jacob Fatu, right after WrestleMania, has been targeting Roman Reigns and might just take the title away from him tonight in Italy. It is really hard to remember the last time that Reigns was in a very desperate situation. And losing his position as ‘head of the family’ would put his character into an interesting and complex place, unlike the present storyline that is basically bringing The Bloodline back for another long title reign. This storyline could bring back viewers who might have left watching WWE in the last few years due to the monotonous nature of shows and stories in last couple of years.

Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Match: Jacob Fatu to win WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Gunther



In the last few months, Gunther has been the man to retire some of the top legends in the history of the WWE. He retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles in the last six months. It is only natural that fans feel that any wrestler fighting against Gunther could be playing their last match. However, tonight as he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, it is likely that the Champion would retain his title. 

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther: Cody Rhodes to retain Undisputed WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi



Among the five matches in Italy tonight, the only non-title fight would be between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. This match could attract the most eyeballs despite not being a title fight. The two wrestlers have shared passionate feud in the last few months which started when Femi defeated the Beast Incarnate in WrestleMania 42. It is expected Lesnar would win tonight for WWE to set up a final winner takes all the marbles type fight in Summerslam.

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Brock Lesnar to win

Women’s WWE Championship: Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill



Rhea Ripley appears to be a major champion in the eyes of WWE management. Ripley will be facing Jade Cargill, who has a great presence in the ring, but might not be looked at as a potential championship holder at this point in her career. Ripley would be expected to win tonight and retain her title. This fight would also end the feud between the two female wrestlers. 

Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill: Rhea Ripley to retain Women’s WWE Championship

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs Sol Ruca



Becky Lynch, despite the number of years spent with the WWE, has been looked at as a possible wrestler to give a major fight to new wrestlers in the roster. She has often been used to give title runs to newcomers like Sol Ruca. Tonight might not be different as Sol Ruca is predicted to defeat ‘The Man’.

Becky Lynch vs Sol Ruca: Sol Ruca to win Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Also Read: WWE-AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results (May 30, 2026): Chad Gable Unmasked as Original El Grande Americano, Rey Fenix Wins Cruiserweight Title

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WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions
Tags: Brock LesnarCody RhodesGuntherjacob fatuOBA FemiRoman ReignsRoman Reigns vs Jacob FatuWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipWWE Clash in ItalyWWE Clash in Italy 2026

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WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions
WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions
WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions
WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions

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