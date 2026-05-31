Who Is Munna Jhingada? Dawood’s Top Aide Named Handler In Foiled Delhi-Mumbai Terror Plot

In the wake of the arrest of nine accused terrorists by the Delhi Police Special Cell, attention is being drawn to Munna Jhingada, one of the key handlers of the module, claimed to be responsible for planning the attacks on strategic establishments in India, which included Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country. The accused, as per the reports from the police, were supposed to attack important establishments in India, which included nuclear establishments, air bases, railway stations and power generation facilities. Several weapons have also been seized from the accused. As investigation into the connections of the accused with Pakistan’s ISI and the D-Company syndicate continues, attention is also drawn to Munna Jhingada, who is an old friend of Dawood Ibrahim, a wanted gangster from the underworld.

As per reports, police sources said the terror module was allegedly being directed by four Pakistan-based handlers, Munna Jhingada, Dilawar Khan, Shahzad Bhatti and Amir Jatt. Among them, Munna Jhingada is considered one of the most significant figures due to his long association with both Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, as well as his alleged role in several organised crime and terror-linked operations over the years.

From Mumbai streets to the inner circle of D-Company

Also known as Syed Mudassar Hussain, Munna Jhingada comes from the Jogeshwari area in Mumbai. With time, he gained the reputation of being a dangerous shooter in the underworld and is said to be among the most trustworthy individuals associated with Dawood Ibrahim‘s group.

As per reports, Munna was very trusted by Dawood in matters concerning shooting and was constantly entrusted with jobs that involved targeting other gangsters. One of the duties entrusted to him included planning the assassination of another gangster called Arun Gawli. It is further alleged that due to his closeness to the leadership of the D-Company, he was privy to information about Dawood and also the ISI of Pakistan.

In 1997, Dawood allegedly arranged for Munna Jhingada to travel to Pakistan through Nepal. After reaching Pakistan, he settled in Karachi and continued working within the D-Company structure.

Bangkok mission and a lengthy citizenship battle

Reports say that, in 2000, Dawood reportedly dispatched Munna Jhingada to Bangkok using a fake Pakistani passport under the name Mohammed Salim. His alleged mission was to eliminate underworld rival Chhota Rajan.

The operation did not go as planned. While Chhota Rajan survived the attack, his close associate Rohit Verma was killed. Thai authorities quickly arrested Jhingada following the shootout. He was later convicted and spent several years in a high-security prison in Bangkok.

During his imprisonment, India sought his extradition, arguing that he was an Indian citizen facing more than 70 criminal cases in Mumbai, including murder, extortion, gang warfare and other serious offences. Pakistan, however, maintained that he was a Pakistani citizen named Mohammad Salim, the identity mentioned on the passport he carried.

Return to Karachi and fresh terror allegations

According to reports, both India and Pakistan presented evidence before courts in Thailand. Indian agencies reportedly submitted family-related documents and DNA evidence to establish his Indian citizenship. India initially succeeded in a lower Bangkok court, which recognised him as an Indian citizen.

However, Pakistan challenged the ruling and the matter moved to an appeals court. After prolonged hearings, the earlier decision was overturned and Thai courts eventually recognised Munna Jhingada as a Pakistani citizen.

Sources said that in 2019, individuals linked to the ISI and D-Company helped move Munna Jhingada to Karachi, where he has since allegedly remained active. Investigators now believe he continues to play a role in coordinating terror modules from Pakistan, a claim that has once again come under scrutiny following the arrest of the nine suspects and the alleged plot targeting key installations across India.

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