Delhi Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 42, 19 Kg Cylinder Now Costs

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been revised upward from June 1, with the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi increasing by Rs 42, according to sources. Following the latest revision, the price of a commercial cylinder in the national capital has reached Rs 3,113.50. The revised rates came into effect on Sunday, June 1. The price hike applies to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses, restaurants, and other commercial establishments, while household consumers have been spared any increase for now.

Commercial LPG Rates Revised In Major Cities

‘Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the price to Rs 3113.50, and by Rs 53.50 in Kolkata, bringing the price to Rs 3255.50,’ as per the sources.

Sources also stated that the price of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders has gone up by Rs 11. Following the revision, the 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi. The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices.

Government Monitoring Fuel Supply And Reserves

Meanwhile, the Centre has reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel supplies across the country. On Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government is taking measures to strengthen fuel security through strategic reserves and enhanced inventory management.

‘Regarding strategic reserves, we are also working on them. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve should be a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working,’ Sharma said during an inter-ministerial briefing.

Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the price to Rs 3113.50, and by Rs 53.50 in Kolkata, bringing the price to Rs 3255.50. Prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by Rs 11, and will cost Rs 821.50… pic.twitter.com/ZctIUOsvue — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

She also highlighted efforts being taken to safeguard against any potential supply disruptions and assured consumers that fuel availability remains stable.

Sharma emphasized that there is currently no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG, or natural gas in the country. ‘We have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and LPG, natural gas, and fruit inventories are tied up. All our refineries are operating at an optimum level, and LPG production is at an all-time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on the LPG distributorship,’ Sharma said.

But it is being seen in retail outlets that there are abnormal sales at many places. Some are due to agricultural demand, and some are due to bulk sales, she added.

Enforcement Drives Intensified Against Diversion

The official noted that fuel consumption patterns have shown unusual trends in certain regions. Overall fuel sales have recorded growth of more than 30%, with 14 districts reporting over 100% growth in petrol sales. At the same time, six districts witnessed a 38% decline in oil marketing company (OMC) sales. To curb diversion and hoarding, authorities have stepped up enforcement activities across the country.

‘In the last four days, there have been 6,500 raids on LPG. Five FIRs have been registered, and two people have been arrested,’ Sharma said.

At fuel retail outlets, nearly 900 inspections conducted over two days resulted in the seizure of 417 litres of petrol and 75,715 litres of diesel. The action also led to 12 FIRs being filed and 15 arrests.

LPG Production And Supply Situation

Providing an update on LPG availability, Sharma said domestic production continues to support demand, although output levels depend on refinery operations and optimization.

‘Right now, the demand is something around 72 TMT, and then we are producing 50 to 52 TMT in-house in our domestic refineries,’ she said.

She further noted that the LPG backlog has reduced significantly and currently stands at around 4.5 days, indicating an improvement in supply management.

(Inputs From ANI)

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