Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, known for iconic songs like Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche and Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, died in Mumbai at the age of 89.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 01:03 IST

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose voice became a defining part of Indian cinema’s golden era, passed away on Sunday evening in Mumbai. She was 89 years old and had been dealing with age-related health complications in recent years. The celebrated singer breathed her last at her residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area. Her death marks the end of a remarkable musical journey that spanned several decades and left an enduring impact on Indian music lovers.

Passed Away Peacefully at Her Mumbai Home

Author and close associate Mangala Khadilkar confirmed the news of Kalyanpur’s demise. According to her, the singer spent her final days peacefully and remained closely connected to the music that made her a household name.

Suman Kalyanpur died at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She died peacefully. Over the last few days, she had been listening to her own songs, Mangala Khadilkar, who wrote the acclaimed Marathi biography Suman Sugandh on the singer.

You Might Be Interested In

Suman Kalyanpur emerged as one of the leading playback singers during the 1960s and 1970s. At a time when the Hindi film music industry was dominated by legendary voices, she successfully established her own identity through her unique singing style and emotional depth.

Her melodious voice often drew comparisons with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, yet Kalyanpur built a devoted fan base and earned widespread recognition for her versatility and consistency.

Timeless Songs That Continue to Live On

Among her most beloved tracks are Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se, and Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye. These songs remain popular across generations and are frequently featured in collections celebrating classic Bollywood music.

Her ability to convey emotion through melody made her a favorite among listeners. Whether it was romantic songs, soulful melodies, or devotional music, Kalyanpur’s voice carried a warmth that resonated deeply with audiences. Even in her final days, music remained an important part of her life, reflecting the lifelong bond she shared with her art and admirers.

A Legacy Beyond Hindi Cinema

While many remember her for her Hindi film songs, Suman Kalyanpur’s contribution extended far beyond Bollywood. She recorded music in several Indian languages, including Marathi, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, and Odia.

Her repertoire also included devotional compositions, ghazals, and thumris, showcasing her range as a vocalist. This versatility helped her reach audiences across different regions and musical traditions.

With her passing, India has lost one of its most respected and cherished playback singers. However, her songs and musical legacy will continue to inspire generations of listeners and artists alike.

ALSO READ: AI And Infrastructure: Gautam Adani’s Blueprint For India’s Next Growth Leap

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai
Tags: Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke CharcheBollywood Playback SingerHindi Film MusicIndian music legendMumbai newsSuman KalyanpurSuman Kalyanpur Death NewsSuman Kalyanpur DiesTumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale AayeVeteran Singer Suman Kalyanpur

RELATED News

Who Is Munna Jhingada?

Death Toll Rises To 6 In Mehrauli Building Collapse

Harsh Goenka Shares Swiss Hotel Notice

BJP Claims Two-Thirds Majority In 3 Civic Bodies

PoJK Resident Among 3 Detained At LoC In J&K’s Uri

LATEST NEWS

Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

FBI Hunts Woman Accused of Faking Brain Cancer for Luxury Trips

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Wickets To Clinch Back-To-Back Titles

Israeli Military Destroys Three Hamas Weapons Depots In Gaza During Latest Operations

Ukraine's 'Soldiers' That Need No Food or Water

Myanmar Blast Kills Over 45, Injures Nearly 70 People | WATCH

Nepal Smash 300 Again, Kushal Bhurtel Hits 6 Sixes In An Over

IDF Captures Beaufort Castle In Lebanon

WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions

Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai
Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai
Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai
Suman Kalyanpur Dies At 89: Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS