IDF Captures Beaufort Castle In Lebanon: Why The Strategic Hilltop Fortress Matters So Much

The Israeli troops have taken control of the historic Beaufort Castle located in Southern Lebanon, an action which according to military sources is expected to considerably enhance the Israeli advantage in the ongoing battle against the Hezbollah group. This follows the order by Prime Minister Netanyahu to take his troops further into Lebanon after a ceasefire declared more than six weeks ago. The capturing of Beaufort Castle is regarded as one of the most significant events in the ongoing fighting since it provides the Israeli forces with full visibility over the southern parts of Lebanon and northern Israel. There have been continued shootings from the both sides accusing each other of violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The fighting in Lebanon that have turned out to be the biggest overflow from the Iran war. Over 1.2 million residents of Lebanon have been displaced due to the war. Hezbollah began its strikes on Israel since March 2 when it started targeting towns with rockets and drones on behalf of Iran. As per the statistics from the government of Lebanon, the casualties have crossed 3,370 people. Meanwhile, only 24 soldiers and four civilians lost their lives in Israel, where many people had to abandon their homes due to Hezbollah attacks.

Why the hilltop fortress has become a major military prize?

Reports say that the importance of Beaufort Castle lies largely in its location. Built on a high ridge overlooking southern Lebanon, the fortress provides a clear vantage point across a vast stretch of territory on both sides of the border. Israeli military officials said control of Beaufort Castle allows troops to monitor areas from which attacks have previously been launched toward Israeli residential communities.

The latest operation was focused on establishing control over the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area. The military said the mission was aimed at weakening Hezbollah fighters and dismantling infrastructure that had been established on the ridge under Iranian direction. Defence Minister Israel Katz later shared a photograph showing both the Israeli flag and the Golani Brigade flag flying over Beaufort Castle.

Netanyahu orders deeper advance despite ceasefire

Announcing the latest military push, Netanyahu said, “I instructed the (military) to expand its ground manoeuvre in Lebanon.” He also explained the objective behind the operation, saying his goal is to “deepen and expand our grip on the places that were under Hezbollah’s control”, as per reports.

Israeli forces already controlled territory up to the Litani River but are now moving toward the Zaharani River, around 10 kilometres farther north. The military issued evacuation warnings for residents living south of the Zaharani area. In one of the deadliest recent incidents, eight people were reportedly killed when overnight airstrikes struck the southern village of Deir El Zahrani, according to Lebanon’s state news agency.

International concern grows as fighting intensifies

The capture of Beaufort Castle came after one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah rocket and drone fire into northern Israel since the April ceasefire. The attacks forced school closures and led authorities to impose restrictions in affected areas. Throughout Sunday, Israeli forces carried out more than 40 strikes across southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese security sources and state media reports.

The growing violence has triggered international concern. France has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday. Just days earlier, the United States hosted Israeli and Lebanese defence representatives in Washington as part of efforts to advance a US-brokered peace plan and work toward the disarmament of Hezbollah. On May 15, both sides agreed to extend the ceasefire by 45 days.

First return to fortress since withdrawal in 2000

The latest operation also carries historical significance. This is the first time Israel has controlled Beaufort Castle since May 2000, when it withdrew troops from southern Lebanon after an 18-year military presence in the region.

According to reports, Defence Minister Israel Katz made it clear that Israel intends to keep the position. “The campaign is not over yet,” he said. “We are all determined to crush Hezbollah’s power.” He added that Beaufort Castle will remain part of Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon, underlining why the fortress has become one of the most important pieces of territory in the current conflict.

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