FBI Searching For US Woman Faking Brain Cancer Diagnosis To Fund Luxury Trips

A Pennsylvania woman accused of faking terminal brain cancer allegedly raised thousands of dollars from well-wishers and spent the money on luxury trips to Australia, according to federal authorities. Vanessa O’Rourke is one of the people the FBI is now looking for after she allegedly disappeared following a federal indictment. Investigators claim she deceived friends, relatives, and community members into believing she was battling a life-threatening illness and needed financial help for treatment.

FBI Says Suspect Remains a Fugitive

Vanessa O’Rourke, 37, was formally charged in 2018 but has not been located since authorities issued a federal arrest warrant. According to officials, she remains a fugitive while federal agencies continue efforts to find her.

The case has drawn attention because of the alleged misuse of public sympathy and charitable donations. Investigators say supporters contributed money, believing they were helping fund urgent medical care for a terminal illness.

Federal prosecutors allege that O’Rourke told friends, family members, and supporters that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that often carries a poor prognosis.

Authorities claim she said conventional treatment options had failed and that experimental medical procedures available in Australia offered her only chance of survival. These claims reportedly convinced many people to donate money and participate in fundraising efforts.

Money Raised for Treatment and Living Expenses

Investigators say the purported fundraising scheme happened from October 2015 to July 2016. O’Rourke is accused of soliciting money for medical costs, travel costs, and living costs during that time. Friends and relatives were reportedly duped into raising funds and donating money, believing she was fighting a serious illness. Prosecutors allege that these donations were collected under pretenses.



Authorities claim that in April 2016, O’Rourke traveled to Australia while telling supporters she would undergo experimental treatment unavailable in the United States. However, investigators allege that no medical treatment took place during the trip. Instead, they claim she spent the time sightseeing and participating in leisure activities rather than receiving healthcare services.

Prosecutors: Fundraising continued after return

Prosecutors said O’Rourke continued to solicit financial support through additional fundraising campaigns after returning to the United States. Federal authorities say online donation drives and community fundraising events raised more money that was used to fund another trip to Australia in 2016. Investigators allege that this second trip also did not involve any cancer treatment.

According to court records cited by authorities, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania indicted O’Rourke in May 2018. She was charged with 15 counts of wire fraud related to the alleged fundraising scheme. A federal warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest, but officials say she has remained out of reach ever since.

Authorities Warn of Growing ‘Fake Cancer’ Scams

Investigators say the case shows a wider trend of alleged ‘fake cancer’ scams where people exploit public sympathy to raise money through donations and crowdfunding.

Law enforcement agencies continue to warn the public to verify fundraising efforts whenever possible and exercise caution before contributing to medical crowdfunding campaigns, particularly when claims cannot be independently confirmed.

ALSO READ: Israeli Military Destroys Three Hamas Weapons Depots In Gaza During Latest Operations