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Home > World News > Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH

Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH

A massive explosion at a mining explosives storage facility in Myanmar's Namhkam township killed more than 45 people, including children, and injured around 70 others. Over 100 homes were damaged in the blast. Authorities and the TNLA have launched an investigation into the cause.

Myanmar Blast Kills Over 45, Injures Nearly 70 People (Via X)
Myanmar Blast Kills Over 45, Injures Nearly 70 People (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 22:10 IST

Myanmar: A powerful explosion at a facility storing mining explosives in northeastern Myanmar has left more than 45 people dead and dozens injured, making it one of the deadliest industrial disasters reported in the region in recent years. The blast occurred on Sunday in Kaungtup village in Namhkam township, a border region near China that is controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). The explosion took place around noon and sent shockwaves through nearby residential areas. Rescue workers said at least 46 bodies had been recovered by Sunday evening, including 6 children.

Emergency teams transported dozens of injured residents to hospitals as search and rescue operations continued late into the day. Local rescuers said more victims could still be trapped under debris.

Scores Injured As Homes Suffer Extensive Damage

Apart from the fatalities, around 70 people were reported injured in the blast. Rescue workers and local sources said the powerful explosion damaged more than 100 houses located near the storage facility.

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Images and videos posted on local media sites show damp smoke billowing from the scene, broken structures and rubble lying in the vicinity.

Mining Explosives Likely Responsible For Blast

Initial reports indicate that the blast likely took place at a site where large stocks of explosives used in mining and quarrying were kept.

The TNLA states that the rubble area had been used by its economic department to store gelignite, a powerful explosive commonly used in mining and rock blasting operations.

It was noted by analysts that gelignite can very easily become unstable if stored improperly or left for a long period of time, increasing the risk of a premature detonation.

Investigation Underway

The TNLA said an investigation has been launched to determine what triggered the explosion. Authorities and local administrators have begun providing medical assistance, emergency relief and temporary support for residents whose homes were damaged in the blast.

Chinese state media also reported multiple casualties and extensive destruction but did not provide an official death toll.

Strategic Region Near Chinese Border

The blast occurred roughly three kilometres from the Chinese border in an area controlled by the TNLA, an ethnic armed group that has maintained influence in parts of Shan State.

The group is a member of the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which seized control of several areas in northeastern Myanmar during a major offensive against the military in late 2023. Although the TNLA later entered into a ceasefire arrangement with Myanmar’s military following talks facilitated by China, tensions remain high across the region.

Conflict Continues Across Myanmar

Myanmar has remained politically unstable since the military takeover in February 2021, which removed the elected government from power.

The coup triggered widespread protests and armed resistance movements, leading to prolonged conflict across large parts of the country. Several ethnic armed organizations continue to control territories outside the military’s direct administration.

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Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH
Tags: gelignite explosionhome-hero-pos-6Myanmar border incidentMyanmar explosionMyanmar latest newsMyanmar mining explosivesNamhkam blastShan State explosionTNLA news

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Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH

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Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH
Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH
Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH
Viral Video: Over 45 Killed, Nearly 70 Injured In Massive Blast At Explosives Storage Facility In Myanmar | WATCH

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