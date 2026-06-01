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Home > India News > Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi Again, Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore And Others

Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi Again, Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore And Others

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased from June 1, with the 19 kg cylinder in Delhi becoming costlier by Rs 42 and Kolkata seeing a Rs 53.50 hike.

COMMERCIAL CYLINDER GETS COSTLIER IN DELHI (IMAGE: X)
COMMERCIAL CYLINDER GETS COSTLIER IN DELHI (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 07:50 IST

Commercial Cylinder Delhi Prices: Commercial LPG prices have increased once again, creating additional strain on the restaurants, hotels, caterers and thousands of small enterprises reliant on cooking gas for their daily activities. The commercial price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has been raised by Rs 42 and will now be sold at Rs 3113.50 from 1st June. The rise is even higher at Rs 53.50 in Kolkata, making the price of a cylinder Rs 3255.50. The update is particularly timely as companies are already facing increasing fuel and transport expenses. Prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised by Rs 11. These cylinders will now cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi. However, prices of domestic LPG cylinders did not change.

Commercial Cylinder Gets Costlier

From June 1: Commercial LPG prices up again: One more boost to the cooking gas price for commercial use has been given which will put additional pressure on restaurants, hotels, caterers and thousands of small businesses who rely on cooking gas for their day-to-day operations.

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been hiked by Rs 42 per cylinder increment, and the retail rate would be Rs 3,113.50 from June 1. The price rises even more in Kolkata, where the increase is at Rs 53.50, making the price Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder.

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The new update is being released as companies are already facing the challenges of higher fuel and transport costs. Prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised by Rs 11. The price of these cylinders will now be raised to Rs 821.50 in Delhi. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices will not change.

How frequently has the rise in prices? 

Since the beginning of the year, commercial prices for LPG have risen significantly. A commercial cylinder of gas in Delhi cost Rs 1,691.50 in January, when it weighed 19 kg. The price has been gradually increased in the following months. 

First, they hiked prices by Rs 49 in February. In March, things got worse with another jump of Rs 115. Then April hit like a punch in the gut, prices shot up by an unbelievable Rs 993 per cylinder. Prices stayed high through May, and, just when people hoped for relief, they went up again in June.

LPG Cylinder: Check city-wise prices here

Commercial LPG prices are climbing everywhere. In Mumbai, that 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,024.50. Chennai’s paying even more at Rs 3,232. Hyderabad and Patna top the charts i.e. Rs 3,294 and Rs 3,322. The numbers feel unreal, but they capture the mood in kitchens and restaurants across India. It’s not about local quirks, either. There’s a bigger issue here: big swings in energy markets are causing pain everywhere.

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Bangalore will currently cost you ₹3,198.00.

And right after the LPG shock, there’s more bad news on the fuel front.

Just days before, CNG prices went up again, by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi and nearby cities. A kilo of CNG now costs Rs 83.09. This isn’t a one-off thing; it’s the fourth price hike in under two weeks. Since mid-May, CNG’s up by Rs 6 per kg.

Petrol and diesel aren’t sitting quiet, either. Lately, their prices have climbed too, thanks to oil companies passing on the global crude increase. Petrol has jumped Rs 7.35 per litre, while diesel’s up by Rs 7.53 over several rounds. It’s just wave after wave, and everyone’s feeling it.

What’s behind the Increase in LPG Rates?

The recent increase in the price of LPG has been linked to the disruptions in the international energy chain. The continued fighting in the Middle East, especially in connection with the Iran crisis and the Gulf area, have impacted the flow of energy supplies, resulting in increased prices of LPG globally, along with problems in securing cargos. India relies heavily on the Gulf area for its energy needs. A majority of India’s oil, gas, and LPG needs are met through imports from this region. 

ALSO READ: Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: Death Toll Rises To 6 As Probe Targets Alleged Illegal Construction

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Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi Again, Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore And Others
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Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi Again, Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore And Others
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Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi Again, Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore And Others
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