Can JD Vance Lead MAGA After Trump? President Reportedly Has Doubts

US President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed private doubts about whether Vice President JD Vance has the political ability to eventually lead the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, according to a report by The New York Times. Citing discussions with aides and allies, the report stated that Trump has repeatedly questioned Vance’s long-term political prospects, even while continuing to include him in key decisions and positioning him as a prominent contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

Trump’s Private Doubts About Vance’s Political Future

The report described the relationship between Trump and Vance as complex. While Trump reportedly values Vance’s loyalty, he has also been known to criticise and mock him over policy choices, personal habits, and his overall political performance.

According to the report, Trump has frequently posed the same question to people around him: “Does JD Vance have what it takes to go all the way?” The NYT report added that the president often answers the question himself, acknowledging that he remains uncertain.

Succession Questions Within the Republican Party

The report further claimed that Trump has been conducting informal straw polls among political allies, asking whether they would rather see the Vice President or Marco Rubio eventually lead the Republican Party. These private comparisons have fuelled further speculation about who could ultimately inherit Trump’s political movement.

Trump has also reportedly argued on several occasions that Vance would not have won his Ohio Senate race without Trump’s endorsement. According to the report, he has questioned whether Vance has the political strength required to carry the MAGA movement into the post-Trump era.

Criticism Over Policy Decisions and Public Image

The New York Times report also noted that Trump has criticised his second-in-command on multiple issues. Among them was Vance’s initial reluctance to support military action against Iran, as well as a diplomatic trip to Pakistan that reportedly failed to achieve its intended objectives.

Trump has also allegedly mocked Vance over more personal matters, including the amount of vacation time he takes and his tendency to interrupt conversations during meetings.

Trophy Incident and Social Media Frustrations

According to the report, Trump has repeatedly joked about a widely publicised incident in which Vance accidentally dropped Ohio State University’s national championship trophy during a White House event. The president reportedly remarked that he was relieved he was not the one who dropped it.

The report additionally highlighted Trump’s frustration with Vance’s online activity. While Trump remains highly active on Truth Social, he reportedly believes that Vance’s social media arguments with critics are beneath the stature of the vice president’s office.

White House Denies Rift Claims

Despite the reported criticism, the NYT said Trump continues to place significant value on Vance’s loyalty. White House officials have rejected suggestions of any serious divide between the two leaders.

Officials insisted that Vance remains one of the most influential vice presidents in modern American history and continues to enjoy Trump’s confidence and trust. The administration has maintained that the working relationship between the president and vice president remains strong.

(Inputs From ANI)

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