Bystanders Rescue 5-Year-Old Girl from 44 Year-Old Russian Man Accused of Attempted Rape After Snatching Girl From Tyumen Playground

A disturbing incident in Tyumen, Russia has gone viral after a 5 year old was allegedly snatched from a playground by a 55 year old man who is now being accused of attempeted Rape. reports say the child was saved by brave bystanders and there was even a young boy who shouted for help and also a woman who was passing by who quickly stepped in before the suspect was arrested by police.

Bystanders Rescue 5-Year-Old Girl from Assault in Tyumen Playground

On May 28, 44-year-old Aleksei Novak grabbed the girl from a playground outside a residential building in Tyumen, Russia, and dragged her into a stairwell where he began undressing, per court documents.







A playmate boy held the door open and yelled for help, while 31-year-old Yulia, driving by, confronted Novak, photographed him, and freed the child.

Police arrested the suspect minutes later; he admitted guilt and faces up to 20 years for violent sexual acts against a minor. The girl is safe with psychological support, and footage drew praise for the rescuers’ quick actions.

Citizens Demand Strict Actions

One social media user wrote, “He needs to be blown off to the frozen pole to live alone there.”

Second user said, “And in the end, they call themselves the “Protectors” and demand that women stay at home so they can get on with their crimes.”

Third user commented, “Cursed a thousand times Cursed be the rapists and murderers of Children.”

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