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Home > India News > K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu

K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is reportedly considering leaving the BJP and launching a new political movement called “Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam.” Reports suggest growing differences with the BJP leadership over alliances and regional politics.

K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch 'New Movement' in Tamil Nadu. Photo: ANI
K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch 'New Movement' in Tamil Nadu. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 12:09 IST

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is reportedly thinking of leaving the party and starting a new political outfit according to sources who are close to him. The change could lead to a major political shake up in the state. Sources also claimed that Annamalai might officially announce his decision on June 3 during a press conference. This week is being treated as very important for K Annamalai’s political future. He was recently replaced by Nainar Nagendran as the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief and the party apparently did not do well in the latest state assembly election as they only managed to win one seat. 

K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP?

Some rumours about K Annamalai possibly leaving the BJP started getting louder after a few of his supporters began throwing out likely party names and flag designs on social media 

The talk got even stronger once K Annamalai openly criticized the CBSE’s three-language policy for Class 9 students, saying it would cause ‘unnecessary mental stress’ for kids and also for their parents. 

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There were also reports that K Annamalai wasn’t quite happy with the BJP’s decision to renew its alliance with the AIADMK for the recent assembly elections. Still, later on he backed the party’s choice and he even campaigned actively for the NDA. On top of that, he has strongly gone after Vijay’s TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

K Annamalai to Launch His New Political Party 

According to sources, K Annamalai is working on plans for fresh grassroots political movement that might end up being called “Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam” or “People’s Power Movement”. 

Instead of going with the usual party structure, the new movement is said to be shaped to build a direct volunteer network that works outside the existing BJP leadership setup in Tamil Nadu. 

The move could let K Annamalai come across as a louder, firmer voice for Tamil rights and regional concerns. It may also help him hang on to the big youth support base he had built during his stretch as Tamil Nadu BJP chief between 2021 and 2025 in particular through those high-profile state-wide yatras he pushed. 

Even so, K Annamalai did help raise the BJP’s visibility in Tamil Nadu his aggressive political approach also brought problems to the party. His refusal to make a compromise with major regional Dravidian parties was reportedly part of why relations soured with allies like the AIADMK, and that in turn weakened the opposition alliance, then later affected how the NDA performed in state elections.  

Now reports indicate that the BJP’s central leadership wants a gentler more adjustable and cooperative approach with regional parties so the anti-DMK alliance get strengthened.

Also Read: Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi Again, Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore And Others 

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K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu
Tags: aiadmkbjphome-hero-pos-11K AnnamalaiMakkal Sakthi IyakkamNDAtamil nadu politics

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K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu
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