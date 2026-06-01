Telangana TET 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check TG TET Dates, Shift Timings and Paper-Wise Timetable

The exam timetable has been released for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in June 2026. The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in June 2026 will be conducted through a computer-based test (CBT) from June 16 to June 22, 2026, over 10 sessions. The timetable was released on the School Education Department website for Telangana candidates to schedule their preparation and exam strategy. The exam will be held in ten sessions across five days for different papers and combinations this year.

What are the dates of Telangana TET 2026 exam

According to the official announcement, the Telangana TET 2026 exam dates are from June 16 to 22. It will be conducted from five consecutive days with two sessions on each day. The examination will be conducted in multiple phases to allow candidates to appear for the various papers and subject combinations. IT will be held at all the specified centres in Telangana in CBT mode. Make sure to also check your allotted date and shift as soon as the admit cards are released.

What are the TG TET 2026 shift timings

The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day. Session I will be from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, and Session II will be from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The department has communicated that uniform rules will be applied in all the centres for the smooth conduct of the examination. Candidates have to show up at their respective centres well ahead of the time of the examination for verification formalities.

How will the TG TET 2026 paper timing be

The paper timing has been fixed such that different papers and subjects will be examined in the forms of multiple sessions. Paper I (Maths and Science) examinations will be held in both shifts on June 16. On June 17, Paper I will be studied in the morning session, and Paper I (Maths and Science) will be examined in the afternoon session.

The Paper II (Maths and Science) examination will also be held in both shifts on June 18. Paper II (Social Studies) examinations will be conducted in both shifts on June 19. June 22 has been scheduled for the minority language papers. Paper II of Minority Languages will be examined in the morning session, and Paper I (Minority Languages) will be conducted in the afternoon session.

Which subjects are included in TG TET 2026

TG TET 2026 is for multiple teaching streams and subjects. Paper I is for candidates applying to primary-level school teachers who will conduct classes in mathematics and science. Paper II is for candidates applying to upper-level school teachers who will teach mathematics and science, social studies and minority languages. The Minority Languages category includes Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Marathi and Sanskrit. Candidates have applied as per their selected teaching subjects and eligibility.

How many candidates have registered for TG TET 2026

Every year it witnesses a huge number of candidates who apply for the Telangana TET. As per official figures, 136,418 candidates have applied for the June 2026 session. Of these, 32,779 candidates have applied for Paper I, and 86,305 candidates appeared for Paper II. Moreover, 17,334 candidates opted for both papers.

The data also shows that a huge number of 28,149 in-service government teachers have applied for the exam. It signifies the importance of the eligibility test for career advancement and professional growth of the teachers.

Where can candidates check the TG TET 2026 dates

The full-time schedule for the TET can be seen on the Telangana School Education Department official website. The officials advise candidates to frequently check the portal for any updates on hall tickets, exam instructions and other important notices. As the examination is due to begin in the third week of June, the candidates may have to increase their preparation level and keep pace with the instructions and guidelines issued by the authorities.

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