Blast Box Office Collection Day 4: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Surges On Sunday, Crosses Rs 21 Crore Globally

Blast Box Office Collection: Arjun Satja is actually having a ‘Blast’ at the box office, with the movie completing its fourth day in box office the film netted a Rs 6 crore domestically. Coming from a rather modest debut, Directed by Subash K. Raj and produced by AGS Entertainment, the film managed to grab the audience by Sunday having a solid weekend collection.

Spectacular Sunday Jump Drives Domestic Earnings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Blast collected an impressive Rs 6.00 crore net across India on Day 4. This represents a remarkable 31.9% growth compared to Saturday’s collection of Rs 4.55 crore. The film started its box office journey with Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 2.15 crore on Friday, showing an upward trajectory that reflects highly positive audience reception.

With a stand-out performance on Sunday, the total domestic net collection stands at Rs 13.95 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 16.03 crore. The Tamil version remains the frontrunner, contributing Rs 5.15 crore on Sunday with a stellar 63.40% overall occupancy across 1,879 shows. The evening and night screenings saw the highest footfalls, maxing out at over 73% occupancy. The Telugu version brought in an additional Rs 85 lakhs on Day 4.

Territorial Breakdown and Global Success

Regionally, Tamil Nadu led the domestic charts by generating Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday. Kerala has emerged as the second highest revenue contributor for the film, adding Rs 1.45 crore on Day 4. Trade analysts attribute the film’s immense success in Kerala to its gripping storyline revolving around a middle-class family of karate fighters, which audiences have favorably compared to the emotional hooks of the Drishyam franchise and the high-octane family action of RDX. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collectively contributed Rs 1.00 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 63 lakhs.

On the international front, Blast collected Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Sunday, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 5.55 crore. Combined with the domestic gross of Rs 16.03 crore, the worldwide gross collection of Blast officially stands at Rs 21.58 crore. Produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment, the film sees Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami in pivotal roles alongside Arjun Sarja. Having successfully cleared the crucial weekend test, the film is now positioned to maintain steady momentum through the weekdays.



Kicking Cast and Story

Blast is a story of a martial arts family which get entangled in the gang war as they try to help the needy. The film has just the right amount of action with emotional depth that’s what the audience feels. With people actually agreeing that action feels relatable and kind of something which they can do on their own as well. With a strong cast of Rajaraman played by Arjun Sarja, his supportive wife, Neelaveni (played by Abhirami), and Nila (played by Preity Mukhundhan), the film sees a good critical response as well.

As the film is moving towards the weekdays, everyone is looking forward to how the footfall reacts at the ticket counter. With a good release weekend, the hopes are high for the Arjun Sarja starrer to take the best use of the momentum and register big number throughout.

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