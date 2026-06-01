Myanmar Mining Explosion: 55 Dead, 70 Injured in Kaung Tat Village Blast

A bad explosion happened at a place that stores mining materials in Kaung Tat village in northeastern Myanmar. This explosion killed at 55 people and hurt more than 70 others very badly. The explosion happened on Sunday at noon. Completely destroyed a building that had highly explosive materials inside. It sent shockwaves around the area near the Chinese border. The people who died included 25 women and 30 men. The number of people might go up as rescue teams look through the rubble. Local emergency services and other organizations are helping the people who got hurt and the families who lost their homes.

Terrifying Detonation in Shan State

This disaster happened in a village called Kaung Tat in Shan State. The village is three kilometers south of the border with China. People who saw it happen said there was a loud blast that shook the ground and then a big cloud of black smoke went up into the air. The people in the village were very scared. Thought they were being attacked from the air.

Investigation into Volatile Mining Stockpiles

The main explosion caused smaller explosions to happen as things caught fire in the village. This spread fear around the neighborhood. The explosion destroyed a part of the village. The building that had the mining materials was completely destroyed. The shockwaves. Destroyed more than 100 homes and buildings. Roofs were torn off. Houses made of wood fell down because of the blast.

Accountability and Emergency Rehabilitation

Rescue teams worked all night to find people who were trapped under the rubble. They used their hands and simple tools to pull people out.

Least 55 people died and more than 70 people got hurt very badly. The people who died were 25 women and 30 men. Many people had bad injuries, including burns and deep cuts. The hospital in Namhkam was overwhelmed with people who needed help. The doctors were worried that more people might die because of their injuries.

About The Area Where Explosion Happend

The area where the explosion happened is controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army. They said that the building that exploded belonged to them and was used to store an explosive material called gelignite. This material is used in mining and quarrying. The area is known for its ruby mines. If gelignite is not stored properly it can be very dangerous.

The group that controls the area said they are very sorry, for what happened and will investigate to find out what went wrong. They promised to punish anyone who was negligent. Relief agencies are helping the people who lost their homes by giving them tents, water and medicine.