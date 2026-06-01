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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Weather Today (1 June 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Areas; Temperature Around 40°C

Delhi Weather Today (1 June 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Areas; Temperature Around 40°C

Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on June 1, 2026, as temperatures hover around 39-40°C and most parts of the city receive relief from the recent heatwave.

Delhi Weather Today (1 June 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Areas; Temperature Around 40°C

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 11:03 IST

New Delhi: People in Delhi can expect a kind of decent beginning of June as the weather stays favorable thanks to cloud cover, and the chance of rain plus thunderstorms. As per the forecasts, the national capital may see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in different areas of the city during the afternoon , and evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to sit around 39-40°C, while the minimum temperature could hover between 29-30°C, so there might be some breathing room from the harsh heatwave that was seen in the final week of May.

Weather Across Different Parts of Delhi

North Delhi

Like places such as Civil Lines, Model Town, Burari, Mukherjee Nagar, and Rohini are expected to stay partly cloudy for most of the day, more or less. Light showers with gusty winds could show up in a few, isolated spots during the evening hours ,so keep an eye out if you’re heading out around then.

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South Delhi

Localities like Saket, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, and Greater Kailash might see cloudy skies, with brief spells of rain or so. For most places, thunderstorm activity is more likely during the late afternoon and evening., which could be a bit sudden.

East Delhi

People in Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Preet Vihar, Patparganj, and Shahdara might get light rainfall, and also strong winds. The cloud cover, is supposed to stick around which could make temperatures a bit cooler than the last few days, so expect a more subdued vibe than before.

West Delhi

Places like Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri , Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh and Paschim Vihar could see on and off cloud cover, along with a few isolated showers here and there. At the same time, gusty winds might briefly mess with traffic movement during the evening stretch, not for long but enough to notice.

Central Delhi

In and around Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar and the nearby belt, expect cloudy skies ,with a possibility of light rain and some thunderstorms too. Overall, the weather should feel more pleasant compared to the recent heatwave days.

North-East Delhi

Seelampur,  Yamuna Vihar, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura , and the areas close by might end up getting a short shower with thunder- sound and lightning activity.

North-West DelhiIn Pitampura , Shalimar Bagh, Ashok Vihar Narela and Bawana there could be dusty winds and then, light rain in a few places. Overall temperatures are expected to sit near 39°C throughout.

South-West Delhi

Later today, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Palam, Kapashera, and Delhi Cantonment are likely to get gusty winds , with scattered showers after a while, kinda late in the day.

Wind and Rainfall Forecast

Meteorologists are saying wind speeds might be around 40-50 kmph, plus, the gusts could even jump to 60 kmph when the thunderstorm part kicks in. Even so, widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, it’s more like isolated pockets, across Delhi-NCR, could get a short spell of rain, here and there.

Air Quality

The rain fall and strong gusts might, uh, sort of improve the air quality for a little while across some parts of Delhi. Still, pollution levels will most likely bounce around, a lot, because the wind direction matters and also how the local weather feels on the day.

Delhi Weather at a Glance

  • Maximum Temperature: 39-40°C

  • Minimum Temperature: 29-30°C

  • Sky Condition: Partly cloudy to generally cloudy

  • Rainfall: Light rain possible

  • Thunderstorm Alert: Yes

  • Wind Speed: 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph

  • Humidity: Moderate to high

  • Best Time to Travel Outdoors: Morning and late evening

Overall, Delhi is expected to get a kind of relief from that scorching heat, with clouds, thunderstorms , and light rainfall likely to take over weather conditions in most places across the city on June 1 .

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Delhi Weather Today (1 June 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Areas; Temperature Around 40°C
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Delhi Weather Today (1 June 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Areas; Temperature Around 40°C
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