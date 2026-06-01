Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal The Spotlight After RCB’s IPL 2026 Title Win vs Gujarat Titans; Celebration Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third team in the history of the Indian Premier League to defend their title. The Virat Kohli-starrer side joined Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in the elite group of teams to win back-to-back titles. Talking about Kohli, the right-handed batter was once again in the middle of it all as he aced yet another chase. However, after lighting up the Narendra Modi Stadium with his stellar batting performance, Kohli lit up the dance floor as well. During the celebrations, Virat Kohli showed off his dance moves with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

WATCH: Virat Kohli shows off his dance moves









In a video shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Twitter, Virat Kohli is seen sharing the dance floor with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Anushka, who is herself a popular Bollywood actress, seems to have taken on the second fiddle role. Kohli, who was named the player of the match for his stellar batting performance against the Gujarat Titans, shook a leg with RCB batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik.

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli named player of the match in IPL 2026 Final

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest white-ball batter in chases. The right-handed batter has won numerous games with his batting in the second innings, not just for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but also for the Indian national cricket team. Against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final, Kohli scored 75 runs. He remained unbeaten and hit the winning six on the final ball of the 18th over. During his 42-ball stay at the crease, the 37-year-old smashed nine fours and three sixes. While chasing a modest target of 156 runs, Kohli made sure that the asking rate never got high. While Venkatesh Iyer provided a strong start with a 16-ball 32-run knock, it was Kohli who made sure that RCB did not slip up.

IPL 2026 Final: How did Virat Kohli perform for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli was once again the best batter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Not only did the 37-year-old score 675 runs, but he also did so while batting at a strike rate of 165.84. The fact that Kohli’s strike rate had been a point of debate for recent years gave even more substance to his performance in the 19th season of the IPL. Only Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan scored 600 runs at a strike rate more than Virat Kohli. The RCB batter struck 73 fours and 25 sixes.

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