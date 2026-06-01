R Madhavan Birthday 2026: Age, Wife, Movies List, Net Worth, Career & More

R Madhavan Birthday Special: National award-winning actor, director and producer R Madhavan turns 56 today, marking over three decades of a successful career spanning over different languages and industries. Famously known as Maddy, the actor has evolved from a romantic heart winner in the early 2000s into one of the most versatile, bankable and respected performers. The year 2026 itself brought a lot of success for the actor as he was awarded with prestigious government awards followed by record breaking theatrical releases.

Ageless Charm and Personal Milestones

Born on June 1, 1970, in Jamshedpur, Madhavan officially enters his 56th year in 2026. The actor continues to maintain a remarkably fit physique, which was recently on full display in his recent releases. Earlier this year, the actor was awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his exceptional contributions to the field of Art, adding another major achievement in his arsenal alongside his ongoing tenure as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

Personal Life & Family

Behind his grounded personality is his steady family life. Madhavan has been married to Sarita Birje since 1999. The couple first met in 1991 during a public speaking workshop where Madhavan was teaching and Sarita was a student. Later they developed feelings for each other which led to marriage. Their love is vividly explained as a typical bollywood style tale which started as a professional endeavor and later turned into a love affair.Sarita has also contributed to his professional journey by serving as a costume designer on several of his film projects.

Together, they have a son, Vedaant Madhavan, a competitive swimmer who has consistently won international tournaments for India and has been in the headlines several times.



Landmark Filmography and Latest Blockbusters

Madhavan’s acting career is spread over Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu cinema where he has delivered iconic roles time after time. After rising to fame with Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey and establishing a romantic cult with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, he delivered powerhouse performances in Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, and Vikram Vedha. His directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Recently, Madhavan has experienced a spectacular box office run. Following his antagonist turn in Shaitaan, he starred as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal in the massive spy thriller duology Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The latter has emerged as his biggest commercial hit to date, ranking among the highest earning Indian films of all time. His upcoming projects remain highly anticipated, featuring major films like the spy film ‘Alpha’, the Tamil biographical drama ‘G. D. N., Adhirshtasaal’i, and the bilingual thriller ‘Circle’.

Net Worth and Luxury Assets

With a successful career spanning over 3 decades, Madhavan estimated net worth has climbed to proximity of Rs 125 crores. While his primary income source is feature films where he charges between Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore per project, he also earns a good amount from brand endorsements that fetch him nearly 2 crore rupees each. And let’s not forget that he is also a producer and owns Tricolour Films.

Also Madhavan’s financial empire includes an impressive real estate portfolio, highlighted by a luxury home in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, valued at 17.5 crore rupees, an 18 crore rupee ancestral property in Chennai, and a residential property in Dubai. As an automobile enthusiast, his collection features high-end vehicles like a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz, and a fleet of premium motorbikes including a Roadmaster cruiser, Yamaha V-Max, and a Ducati Diavel. He also owns a private 40-foot yacht, which he purchased after earning his captain’s license.

We wish a lot of success for the actor on his day and hope that he keeps on delivering the acting as well as the directorial marvels and never stop being a delight for his fans.

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