Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Marry in Intimate London Ceremony: Check His Net Worth, Love Story, Wedding Pics Inside

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner First Meeting

Their love story started with a literary coincidence more or less. Like Callum says, the two noticed, they were both reading Trust by Hernán Díaz, when they first met in the first place, and it just clicked. Recalling the moment, he said, "I had just finished the first chapter, and I told her, and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”