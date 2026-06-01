Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Marry in Intimate London Ceremony: Check His Net Worth, Love Story, Wedding Pics Inside
Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are back in the headlines again after reports said the pair got married in London on Sunday. According to British media reports, the two had an intimate ceremony with close family members and friends present. The latest report has given fuel to the fire in Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s relationships making fans excited to know more.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Married
The viral photographs, obtained by The Daily Mail and The Sun, show the couple leaving the venue with a small group of loved ones. Vogue reported that Lipa wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry. She paired it with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones. Turner was seen in a navy suit and tie as the two walked hand in hand.
Who is Dua Lipa Husband?
Callum Turner is an actor and model who became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men. He is widely recognised for playing major roles in historical dramas and blockbusters.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner First Meeting
Their love story started with a literary coincidence more or less. Like Callum says, the two noticed, they were both reading Trust by Hernán Díaz, when they first met in the first place, and it just clicked. Recalling the moment, he said, "I had just finished the first chapter, and I told her, and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Dating
Dating rumors kind of first surfaced in January 2024, when Dua showed up at an afterparty for the premiere of Callum’s film project, Argylle. There were videos and photos from that night, and somehow they turned into this whole speculation that the two might be more than just friends.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Engagement
The pop sensation confirmed that she is engaged to Callum after months of rumors and months of fans seeing Dua with a diamond ring on her finger on June 12, 2025.In an interview, Dua said, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”
Callum Turner Net Worth
According to reports, Callum Turner has an estimated net worth of USD $5 million. The couple holds a massive combined net worth of approx USD $40 million.