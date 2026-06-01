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Home > Business News > RBI MPC Meet 2026: Will Repo Rate Stay At 5.25%? Traders Watch Policy Verdict Closely

RBI MPC Meet 2026: Will Repo Rate Stay At 5.25%? Traders Watch Policy Verdict Closely

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 begins June 3, with markets expecting repo rate at 5.25%. Traders watch Nifty, Bank Nifty levels, inflation risks, oil prices, and global cues for volatility.

RBI MPC 2026
RBI MPC 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 11:38 IST

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: All eyes on policy day as traders brace for rate signals. The upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is slated from June 3 to June 5, 2026. The six-member panel, spearheaded by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will deliver its policy call on June 5 at 10:00 AM IST. For now, most market players expect the central bank to stick with a cautious posture and leave the repo rate sitting at 5.25%, trying to balance inflation worries and growth steadiness despite global uncertainties. The most watched moment for Indian traders is back again, the RBI policy verdict. Changes in the repo rate, or even a calm, unchanged vote, can flip market sentiment within seconds, and that usually sparks new positioning across equities, bonds and forex. Such meetings often spawn several trading storylines, and the bulls, the bears too, recalibrate their plans almost at once.

Even before the announcement, markets are already hinting at a reaction, because speculation based thinking about what the policy might say starts to tug at short-term mood. In a way, it’s not just the decision day itself, but the lead-up, the anticipation before it, that tends to shift how participants feel.

What Are The Investors Expecting Before RBI MPC Meeting 2026

Interest Rates: The “No Surprise” Little Zone- Most economists are saying the RBI MPC may keep interest rates right where they are, and a lot of people are watching Livemint and Reuters for hints, so yeah, the repo rate at 5.25% is the big guess. For markets, this usually means “wait and watch,” not some sudden sprint. Still, traders know that even if nothing changes, volatility can show up, because in trading rooms, inaction also behaves like a message.

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Key Pressures: Inflation, Oil, and That Global Noise- The MPC is expected to stay busy with inflation watchfulness, particularly the part tied to crude oil that almost never sits still for long. On top of that, West Asia geopolitical tensions, plus global supply chain hiccups, make the scene pretty restless. So every little oil jump, or external disruption, quietly lands on India’s inflation worry checklist.

Policy Stance: Neutral, But Not Completely Unmoving- The RBI is likely to hold a neutral stance. Kind of calm on the surface, but always scanning the horizon. Sure, backing growth still matters, but inflation control and rupee stability are still very much in focus. It’s like a balancing act where the central bank is looking at everything, responding to nothing, until it genuinely has to.

Markets on Edge: Key Nifty, Bank Nifty Levels And Macro Triggers Ahead Of RBI Policy Week

Nifty 50 Key Levels to Watch

  • The Nifty 50 is currently consolidating amid global and domestic uncertainties, with strong call writing limiting upside momentum.
  • Resistance: 23,750 – 24,000 (a decisive breakout above 24,000 is needed for bullish continuation)
  • Support: 23,400 – 23,500 (next key support lies near 23,250 – 23,150 if selling pressure increases)

Bank Nifty Key Levels

  • Bank Nifty remains highly sensitive to RBI policy cues and liquidity expectations.
  • Resistance: 54,800 – 55,000 (heavy call writing zone acting as a strong ceiling)
  • Support: 53,500 – 53,600 (next structural support at 52,700 – 52,500 in case of deeper correction)

Macro Factors to Watch

  • Key external triggers include USD/INR movement and Brent crude oil prices.
  • A weakening rupee or sustained crude oil prices above $80–$85 per barrel may impact inflation expectations.
  • These factors could also influence future RBI policy direction and overall market sentiment.

RBI MPC Meeting Schedule (FY 2026–27)

Meeting Number Scheduled Dates
Meeting 2 June 3 – June 5, 2026
Meeting 3 August 3 – August 5, 2026
Meeting 4 October 5 – October 7, 2026
Meeting 5 December 2 – December 4, 2026
Meeting 6 February 3 – February 5, 2027

Disclaimer: This information is for informational purposes only and is compiled with inputs from various news agencies and sources.

Also Read:  What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Face Global Uncertainty Amid US-Iran Talks

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RBI MPC Meet 2026: Will Repo Rate Stay At 5.25%? Traders Watch Policy Verdict Closely
Tags: crude oil impactfinancial news India todayIndia interest rate decisioninflation India 2026market volatility IndiaNifty Bank Nifty levelsRBI MONETARY POLICYRBI MPC Meeting 2026RBI policy June 2026stock market IndiaUSD INR movement

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RBI MPC Meet 2026: Will Repo Rate Stay At 5.25%? Traders Watch Policy Verdict Closely

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RBI MPC Meet 2026: Will Repo Rate Stay At 5.25%? Traders Watch Policy Verdict Closely
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