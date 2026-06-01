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Home > India News > Massive Fire Erupts at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi; Firefighters Launch Major Rescue Operation

Massive Fire Erupts at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi; Firefighters Launch Major Rescue Operation

A major fire broke out at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture campus, prompting emergency evacuations and a swift firefighting response. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Massive Fire Erupts at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi; Firefighters Launch Major Rescue Operation

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 11:32 IST

New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi on Monday, and this, you know, set off panic among students, faculty members and staff too. The blaze reportedly pulled in a portion of the institution’s engineering along with administrative facilities, and then those thick plumes of smoke rose into the sky, pretty clearly visible from nearby areas as well.

As per initial updates, the fire was noticed during the day, after which emergency services were alerted, right away. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters began a broad operation to bring the flames under control and also stop the fire from spreading further into adjacent buildings.  

Authorities evacuated students and staff from the affected premises as a precaution, just in case. At the time of filing this report, no deaths or injuries had been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, emergency teams kept checking the scene, while making sure the safety of everyone present on campus.

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Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is still to be sorted out, it is yet to be determined. They expect a more detailed inquiry to be carried out after the cooling operation is done, because right now it’s still too hot and unsafe. Early assessments however indicate that the blaze might have led to serious impact, damage to infrastructure and various equipment stored in the part of the building that was affected.

Videos and images shared by eyewitnesses on social media showed bright flames, and dense smoke coming out from the structure, while firefighters were tackling the blaze. Local police also reached the spot to deal with traffic, as well as help the emergency responders in place.

The School of Planning and Architecture, one of India’s well known institutions for architecture and planning studies, has not yet released a full statement on how much damage happened or what it means for academic work.

More updates are still being awaited, as authorities continue with firefighting efforts and further assessment operations.

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Massive Fire Erupts at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi; Firefighters Launch Major Rescue Operation

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Massive Fire Erupts at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi; Firefighters Launch Major Rescue Operation

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Massive Fire Erupts at School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi; Firefighters Launch Major Rescue Operation
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