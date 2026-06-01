WWE Clash In Italy Results and Highlights (May 31, 2026): Roman Reigns Wins Tribal Combat Against Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar Stuns Oba Femi

WWE Clash In Italy (31 May 2026) Results and Highlights: WWE had their annual European Premium Live Event (PLE) in Italy on the 31st of May. It was an amazing event, which saw Roman Reigns retaining his World Heavyweight Championship title against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat. Meanwhile, despite the four title fights, it was the clash between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi that stole the show. Meanwhile, there was a title exchange in the Women’s division as the crowd in Italy was treated with five closely contested matches.

WWE Clash in Italy: Cody Rhodes retains Undisputed Championship against Gunther

In the first matchup on Sunday, the major prize in the business was up for grabs as Gunther attempted to do the one thing he hadn’t been able to do in his career: defeat Cody Rhodes. At the start, the action was back-and-forth with both men trading blows and neither able to get a long-term advantage. The challenger hit a powerbomb a few moments later that also didn’t get him the win since the champion did a Pedigree which was wasted. Next, Rhodes went for a Cody Cutter but the champion reversed and got a roll-up for two after Gunther had put him in a sleeper hold. The Ring General turned over, threw his entire weight on top of Rhodes and reapplied the sleeper but the babyface withstood it with his fighting spirit and determination.

The relentlessness of the challenger, Gunther saw him reapplying the hold, forcing the champion to take refuge and a break in the ropes which was necessary. The champion, in the end, won despite a contentious finish where the referee failed to see Gunther’s foot on the rope after a series of chops clotheslines a Cody Cutter, and Cross Rhodes.

WWE: Rhea Ripley retains title against Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE Women’s champion, took on Jade Cargill in the Women’s division’s opening match. The challenger dominated early with a fallaway slam at ringside in response to the booing, and that stalled Ripley’s rise. Having a bigger physique, Cargill did the major muscle move of clubbing Mami with the forearms before the violent corner turn. To prevent Ripley from regaining control, Cargill put her in a headlock and kept her grounded. After the champion regained the stance, The Storm was the one who pushed her back to the mat. When The Eradicator’s elbow drop was very very off-target, resultant from the corner charge, the Eradicator got the lift.

Despite Rhea running through all her arsenal of Razor’s Edge, Shining Wizard, and missile dropkick, fatigue and frustration brought about the loss of anchor to the opponent. Cargill was quick to counter Riptide into a DDT, but the champion still managed to escape a pinfall at two. A sit-down powerbomb turned out to be yet another near-fall cause. Ripley, who had an incredulous look at the near-fall, got her bearings and did a side superplex for a two-count. By placing their ally’s foot on the bottom ropes, B-Fab and Charlotte Flair alternately prevented pinfall attempts and guaranteed that the match would go on. Ripley won the match after catching Cargill with the second Riptide of the match thanks to the Queen’s diversion.

WWE Clash in Italy: Brock Lesnar settles scores against Obe Femi

BROCK LESNAR BEATS OBA FEMI!!! 😱 THE BEAST HAS TAMED THE RULER!! pic.twitter.com/Iz2izxKnK4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026







Trying to atone for Oba Femi’s swift, forceful OT win at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar was cheered with a big ovation for the audience as he walked into the Inalpi Arena. The Ruler was greeted with a thunderous ovation at the camera shake, as if these moments were the last seconds before a huge, main event-level fight. Right before the first bell sound, Lesnar attacked suddenly, turned the former NXT champion over with one F-5 and bull-rushed him. Another, a third, and a fourth were hit by him. It was surprising to The Beast Incarnate, as he covered but Femi managed to kick out.

The fight was almost going to the floor when The Beast also kicked out of a chokeslam. Lesnar almost finished the job by the announcer’s table with a powerful F-5. Showing no sign of the negative impact from the accident, Femi was seen rising and going back into the ring where he literally hit Lesnar. The final F-5, the 7th one, finished off Femi and Lesnar emerged as the winner.

WWE Clash in Italy: Sol Ruca wins Intercontinental Championship







Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca went back at it in a rematch from their Saturday Night’s Main Event bout where Becky Lynch retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and referee Jessika Carr was entrusted to the match once again. They both exchanged uppercuts and Ruca used her speed to quicken the tempo and put Lynch on the defensive. After a missile dropkick, the champion was sent to the other side of the ring and a running knee nearly got the challenger a pin fall. Attempting for the Sol Snatcher, Ruca was caught by The Man in the Disarmer, which the babyface managed to counter into an STF. After a string of counters and reversals, Carr had to quite literally jump out of the ring to avoid getting hit. Following the rather run-of-the-mill battle with Lynch, Ruca managed to wrestle her way back into the fight.

The champion refused to give up even though Ruca hit her X-Factor from the top rope and only brought out a two-count on her. When Lynch halted her momentum and shoved her into the ropes, Carr accidentally fell. But it was irrelevant as the babyface fired a superkick at Lynch while raising her hands to defend against a DDT. Later on, while trying to perform the second Manhandle Slam of the match, Lynch was rescued by Ruca who then gave her the Sol Snatcher and took the title in a shocking upset.

WWE Clash in Italy: Roman Reigns stands tall against Jacob Fatu







The highlight of the day on Sunday was Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship, the matchup between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. The struggle soon spilled out of the ring and into the crowd. The wrestlers exchanged blows throughout the arena before Reigns throwing to Fatu onto the ring steps and for a moment took control of the fight. After The OTC’s ineffective kick to head, the Samoan Werewolf slammed the ropes and was about to get the upper hand. Yet, just after an unfortunate pop-up, Reigns managed to hit him with a Superman Punch resulting in a two-count.

When the challenger pushed the champion towards the guardrail, Reigns stopped him with a Superman Punch then he followed it with a spear through another guardrail. He again threw a spear into the ring but Fatu had the presence of mind to kick out at two. The champion, in the character of The Tribal Chief of old times, gave a low blow during his kickout after the challenger performing a moonsault and covering. Once up to speed, Reigns kept on hitting his cousin in the face with the bare turnbuckle and also threw Fatu through a corner table. After a final spear, The OTC emerged victorious. Solo Sikoa and the Tongas appeared in the audience as intrigued observers while Reigns, The Usos, and Fatu left the ring after the match.

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