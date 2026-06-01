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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics

Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics

German influencer LizLaz grabbed headlines once again after attending Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 final clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The social media influencer, who recently went viral following a Virat Kohli Instagram interaction, was seen supporting RCB as the franchise secured a successful title defence.

Virat Kohli and LizLaz in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram
Virat Kohli and LizLaz in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 12:26 IST

IPL 2026 Final: German influencer, LizLaz, once again went viral following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win against the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League. The influencer gained fame and attention during the IPL 2026 season when star batter Virat Kohli liked one of her photos. Last night, LizLaz attended the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. She shared multiple stories on her Instagram where she is seen sporting an RCB jersey. Thankfully for her, the Rajat Patidar-led side went on to win the tournament and become only the third team after the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026 Final: LizLaz cheers for RCB vs GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium

LizLaz attended the IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT. Image Credit: Instagram

LizLaz attended the IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT. Image Credit: Instagram

LizLaz attended the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final, cheering for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The German influencer was seen cheering for the eventual champions as she shared multiple stories on her Instagram.

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LizLaz cheered for RCB as they defeated the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final. Image Credit: Instagram

LizLaz cheered for RCB as they defeated the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final. Image Credit: Instagram

LizLaz got fame during the season when one of her posts was liked by Virat Kohli. She then went on multiple podcasts and even alleged that she was offered money to pass negative comments and remarks about the former Team India and RCB captain.

LizLaz and Virat Kohli: Former RCB skipper’s like goes viral

Virat Kohli liked one of the photos shared by LizLaz during the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Kohli removed his like later, but not before the people on social media took note of the interaction. It was not the first time a like on Instagram from Kohli generated such an uproar. Earlier, the 37-year-old batter had liked a picture from famous Indian influencer and actress, Avneet Kaur. Kohli had blamed the Instagram algorithm that time. However, he remained silent during the LizLaz like row. 

Who Is LizLaz? Meet The German Influencer And RCB Fan

Born in South Africa to a South African father and a German mother, Lizlaz is fluent in Dutch French Russian and a little Spanish, besides German and Afrikaans. Apart from being a trained lifesaving swimmer, she is a master student in psychology. There are some other things that she does that she loves: writing songs, traveling, and food vlogging. After Kohli allegedly liked her post, it was revealed that Lizlaz is a fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team that the star batsman plays for. Even though she had only found out about the game after coming to India, Lizlaz also stated that she likes Kohli and refers to him as her “favourite cricketer.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal The Spotlight After RCB’s IPL 2026 Title Win vs Gujarat Titans; Celebration Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics
Tags: gujarat-titansIPL 2026 finalLizLazNarendra Modi StadiumrcbRCB vs GTRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

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Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics
Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics
Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics
Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics

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