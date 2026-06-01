Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 4: Antony Varghese Film Sees Major Weekend Dip, Nears Rs 8 crore Net Domestically

Kattalan Box Office Collection: Antony Varghese’s Kattalan came with a big buzz around its name when it was released on the big screens on May 28. But the momentum and public craze for the Marco universe seems to be fading away for the high-octance actionner.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, on its fourth day after release the film bagged Rs 0.61 crore net in India, taking its overall domestic net to Rs 7.29 crore while gross standing at Rs 8.39 crores. This represents a steep 52.3% decline compared to its Saturday earnings of Rs 1.28 crore. While box office dynamics usually favor a massive Sunday surge for clear theatrical hits, the unexpected decline has raised concerns among distributors regarding the film’s stability in the upcoming weekdays.

Trade analysts note that the initial fan rush has quickly faded, leaving the high-voltage action film majorly reliant on casual audiences rather than its core fanbase.

Regional Occupancy and Language Breakdown

The Malayalam version of the movie is still the front runner with a total collection of Rs 52 lakhs on Sunday with a total occupancy rate of 9.65% across 865 shows. The morning was extremely slow for the movie as the theatres saw just an occupancy rate of 3.75% which eventually got to 12.50 later in the evening. The Telugu dubbed version brought in a minor Rs 9 lakhs, securing a slightly better occupancy rate of 12.20% across 457 shows nationwide.

The primary revenue driver remained Kerala, despite facing tremendous pressure from the continuous box office onslaught of Drishyam 3, which continues to dominate screens across the state. In terms of cast and performances, while critics have widely appreciated Antony Varghese’s dedication to the physically demanding role, the rapid decline in box office figures suggests that the screenplay’s lack of deeper character development has hindered the film from building sustained momentum.

READ MORE: Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 4: Antony Varghese Film Sees Major Weekend Dip, Nears Rs 8 crore Net Domestically