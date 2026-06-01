Upcoming Phone Launches In June 2026: Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Redmi And More Coming To India

June 2026 is going to be an exciting month for tech enthusiasts in India as several brands consisting of Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, Realme, Tecno, Infinix, and iQOO are likely to introduce new devices across different price segments from flagship smartphones with powerful processor and advanced cameras to budget friendly 5G devices with large battery. Here is a look at some of the most anticipated smartphones likely to launch this month in India.



Lava Bold N2 5G



Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava is all-set to expand its budget 5G smartphone portfolio by introducing the Lava Bold N2 5G on 3rd June. The company has already teased the device through a dedicated microsite revealing parts of its design and key features.

The company has confirmed that the handset will run on Android 16 out of the box with a clean and near-stock Android experience. The teaser also shows that the smartphone will arrive in a blue and gold shade. It will feature a square-shaped camera module on the rear panel.



Xiaomi 17T



Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the Xiaomi 17T for June 4. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, one of the newest processors to hit the Indian market. It packs a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W fast charging, so running out of juice mid-day should not be a concern. The display comes with TUV Rheinland eye-care certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing.



Motorola Edge 70 Pro+



Also arriving on June 4 is the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, the company’s most premium Edge series phone yet. It gets a 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,200 nits’ peak brightness. The camera setup includes three 50MP sensors, including a periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. A 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and wireless charging rounds it off. The phone runs Android 16 with three years of OS upgrade support.



Redmi Turbo 5



The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to land in India in the second week of June. It targets users who want near-flagship performance without the flagship price tag. The phone reportedly features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor. The real talking point is the 7,560mAh battery with 100W charging. That is a very big battery for a mid-range device.



OnePlus 15s



OnePlus is expected to bring the 15s to global markets this month. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 15T that debuted in China earlier this year. It reportedly comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 6.32-inch AMOLED display running at 165Hz, and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Four major Android upgrades are promised, which is good to see at this price point.



iQOO Z11



iQOO is expected to bring the Z11 to India around mid-June. The phone focuses on battery life and gaming, and the numbers back that up. It reportedly has a 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. A 32MP front camera is also listed, which is higher than what most phones at this price offer.



Realme P4R 5G



Realme’s P4R 5G teaser page is already live on Flipkart, confirming an India launch in mid-June. The phone is expected to come with a 144Hz AMOLED display, a battery larger than 7,000mAh, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. The exact processor is not confirmed yet, but a MediaTek Dimensity chip is expected. Pricing should keep it firmly in the affordable 5G range.



Also Read: Realme 16 5G Launched in India: Massive 7,000mAh Battery and AI Camera Features

