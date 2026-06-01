Viral Video: World War II-Era Bomb Explosion In Indonesia Kills 5, Leaves Nearly 20 Injured | WATCH

Indonesia: A powerful explosion believed to have been triggered by a World War II-era bomb ripped through a residential area in Indonesia’s Papua province, killing at least five people, injuring several others and leaving parts of the neighbourhood in ruins. The blast sent a massive fireball into the sky and was captured on CCTV footage that later went viral online. The explosion occurred in Biak Kota District in Biak Numfor Regency, a region located in eastern Indonesia. According to local authorities, the suspected wartime explosive detonated in a densely populated area, creating powerful shockwaves that damaged homes and scattered debris across nearby streets.

Videos from the scene showed thick black smoke rising above the area moments after the blast. Residents were seen running for safety as emergency responders rushed to the location.

Five Dead, Several Injured In Explosion

Police officials confirmed that at least 5 people lost their lives in the incident. Reports also said nearly 20 people suffered injuries, while rescue teams continued searching for those affected by the blast. Authorities initially reported that several individuals were missing as search operations continued into the following day.

🇮🇩 A WWII-era bomb buried beneath a home exploded in Indonesia’s Papua Province yesterday, killing at least 5 people, injuring 5 more, and leveling 6 houses. The bomb had been sitting in the ground for over 80 years!!pic.twitter.com/o42V75VmlE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 1, 2026

Emergency teams evacuated residents from the area and transported the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Homes Destroyed As Shockwaves Spread Across Area

The force of the blast caused significant damage to nearby buildings. Several houses in the area suffered heavy damage; roofs were blown off and walls collapsed into rubble.Many houses nearby were destroyed or badly damaged by the blast.A recording of the scene showed the rubble of buildings shattered, debris all over and rescuers working among the wreckage.

Witnesses recalled hearing a loud roar just before the neighbourhood was suddenly clouded in smoke. The blast was also felt over a wide area.

Police and bomb disposal experts have cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the cause of the explosion. They suspect an unexploded World War II bomb had become lodged in the ground and has lay there for several decades.

Search and recovery operations were stopped as they were worried there may be other unexploded ordnance left in the area of the blast. Residents have been warned not to enter the zone until it is cleared.

Wartime Explosives Still Pose Risks

Indonesia, particularly regions that witnessed intense fighting during World War II, continues to face occasional threats from unexploded bombs and military ammunition left behind from the conflict. Officials say such explosives can remain active for decades if undiscovered.

This tragedy has raised concerns about hidden wartime explosives in residential zones and the dangers they pose to local communities.

ALSO READ: United Airlines Flight Returns to Newark After Bluetooth Name ‘BOMB’ Triggers False Security Alert