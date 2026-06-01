St Stephen’s College Gets First Woman Principal as Susan Elias Takes Charge Amid Delhi University Appointment Row

St Stephen’s College, one of India’s oldest and most prestigious higher educational institutions, will now have its 145-year history take a significant plunge when Mr Susan Elias is appointed as its first woman principal after a long line of male prodigies. St Stephen’s College, which was founded in 1881, has maybe one of the longest-lasted schools in Indian higher education. The appointment of Ms Susan Elias as the 14th principal of the university must be considered significant, as it is now the first woman to become principal of the institution.

Who is Susan Elias

Susan Elias is a computer scientist by training and has spent more than three decades in academic administration. She has been the chief executive in several institutions, among them Chandigarh University and VIT, Chennai. Susan Elias’s work has been in the areas of artificial intelligence, engineering education and emerging technologies. She is an experienced academic administrator with a strong background in academic leadership. She is a computer scientist by training and has worked with several institutions as a chief executive in academic administration for more than 30 years.

Why this appointment matters

This appointment is indeed historic, because for the first time since the institution’s inception, the post of principal, which is the most senior academic and administrative post, is being held by a woman (Ms Susan Elias). This is a welcome development for the higher education observers, because for a long time it has been difficult for Indian universities and colleges to have women in the topmost leadership positions. This, coupled with the fact that St Stephen’s is one of the most developed institutions in India, has rendered the appointment very significant.

Why the Delhi University objected to this appointment

The controversy erupted when the notification regarding Ms Susan Elias’s appointment was published in the college’s newspapers and the university struck back by questioning the composition of the selection committee, which had recommended Ms Susan Elias.

According to the university, the selection panel failed to follow the norms as laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the university’s recommendation should have included experts nominated by the university as well as a nominee of the vice-chancellor. Delhi University is also said to have sought the help of the UGC in this matter.

What is St Stephen’s College’s position on the matter

Officials from St Stephen’s College maintain that the appointment procedures were justified by the fact that the institution is a minority institution under Article 30(1) of the Constitution. Officials from St Stephen’s College have stated that superstays have a certain degree of autonomy in relation to personnel appointments and governance. They also say that Susan Elias will take over in spite of variations in the opinion of the university.

What does this mean for the DU-St Stephen’s relationship

This latest dispute is one in a series of standoffs over governance between Delhi University and St Stephen’s College. The two have had similar disputes in the past about governance and university oversight.



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