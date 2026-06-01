KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: KEA to Release UGCET Scorecard and Rank Card at Official Website

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results are due to be declared shortly by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The Karnataka Results/KEA will provide the scorecards and rank list details of the candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) once the link is opened. Lakhs of students are looking forward to the results to secure a seat in engineering, agriculture, veterinary and other professional courses in Karnataka. With the release of the result, the admission process of counselling and seat allotment will commence.

When will be declared KCET Result 2026

It has been announced that the results for KCET 2026 will be released in the first week of June. Though the result was scheduled to be released in the late May period, but KEA delayed it due to some students’ examinations in agriculture and veterinary practical.

The situation demanded that some agriculture & veterinary practical examinations were conducted on June 1, which took place after rescheduling. The rescheduling was necessary to ensure the participation of all the candidates to be considered while making the final merit list.

To get the exact time for the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with the official website.

Why was the result of KCET 2026 delayed

The delay in the result announcement was due to posts of practical examinations for the agriculture and veterinary streams. It is also known that more than 24,800 candidates had to appear for the practical examination. The fact that the practical marks are a part of the evaluation process led KEA to delay the result announcement until all the marks were available for grading and checking purposes. All these steps were taken for proper completion of rank list and merit position.

How to get KCET 2026 scorecard

Once the result link is released, candidates can get the KCET scorecard online by simply visiting the official portals. In order to validate the result, candidates will have to provide application number and other details for the login. On logging in, the scorecard will show the subject wise marks, the total score and rank secured in the exam. It is recommended to download and retain a copy of scorecard for the purpose of counselling, document verification and admission procedure.

What informations will be available on the KCET rank card

The KCET 2026 rank card will provide crucial information regarding the candidate’s performance. The rank card will comprise personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, rank secured and qualifying status. Candidates should go through all the information displayed on the score card and report the authorities in case of any discrepancies. The rank card will be a crucial document throughout the admission procedures.

How is the KCET 2026 rank calculated

KEA uses a combination formula for the final merit list. The 50:50 weighting system is used for determining the rank, where 50 percent weight is given to the performance in the entrance test and 50 percent to the Class 12/ II PUC marks. Hence, the performance in both the entrance test and the board examination can equally impact the final merit rank.

What is next after the KCET result 2026

Once the results are released, candidates who qualify for the entrance test are called to the counselling stage by KEA. Document verification, choice filling, option entry and seat allotments will subsequently take place. Candidates can now choose colleges and courses, as per their rank and eligibility. This year, over three lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam that was held between April 22 and April 24. With the result approaching, the aspirants are looking forward to the admission process that has to follow the result and will lead to a placement in professional institutions across Karnataka.

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