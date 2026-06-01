DK Shivakumar Cabinet 2026: 10 Ministers Expected To Take Oath Alongside New Karnataka CM

Karnataka is gearing up for a big political shakeup as Chief Minister-designate, and Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar takes oath on June 3. While the official cabinet list has yet to be released, the Congress high command is busy hashing out problems of ministries, power sharing with senior leaders and caste equations. According to reports, a total of 8 to 10 ministers may take oath as government leaders including Shivakumar.

10 Ministers Likely To Take Oath

According to sources, a total of around 10 ministers may take oath during the first phase of the new government. The chief minister will likely hand over the reins to senior colleagues, while the rest of the cabinet is expected to be expanded after further consultations with Congress leadership. This in turn is being seen as part of a planned leadership handover in Karnataka.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah is said to be the strongest contender for a cabinet berth. Yathindra himself recently claimed that the party high command had given him a promise of a place in the new government, prompting speculation about his induction.

According to reports, close associate and former legal advisor of ex Chief minister Siddaramaiah also is under consideration for one of the ministry posts. The potential pick is being taken as an attempt to balance the political scales in favour of handy Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah camp.

#WATCH | Posters congratulating Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar, ahead of his oath-taking on June 3, are put up in his hometown, Dodda Alahalli village, Kanakapura pic.twitter.com/pewaQWiTWf — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

3 OBC leaders 2 SC leaders Expected

While taking final decision, Congress is said to be finalising the social representation equation in the cabinet, as it shows the face of the party. According to reports, three OBC leaders and two SC leaders are expected to be made premier in the first batch of ministers, stating that the party sees the advantage in strengthening its presence in the community

Finding representation for Vokkaligas, the potential key community for Congress, would also be a significant factor, as Vokkaliga political leaders would probably find a posture in the cabinet. It has also been reported that a Muslim leader may get a post in the government.

Except for the chief minister and deputy chief minister jobs, talks go on about the selection of more than one deputy chief minister. M. B. Patil and Priyank Kharge are some of the names that have emerged.

Final Decision Awaited

Despite rumours of the wildest variety, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says the party has not yet put together a final list for the ministry. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will again meet the high command before the ministry has issued an official list.

The swearing-in is scheduled for 3 June in Bengaluru, a move seen by most as marking the start of a new political chapter in Karnataka led by Shivakumar.

Also Read: Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports, political sources, and publicly available information available at the time of publication. The final composition of D.K. Shivakumar’s cabinet will be confirmed only after an official announcement by the Congress leadership and the Karnataka government. Speculated names and portfolios are subject to change.