ITR Filing For Pensioners AY 2026-27: Should You File Income Tax Returns? Tax Slabs, Deductions, Deadlines And Tax Rules Explained

ITR Filing 2026: Do you think you can stop worrying about income tax when you retire? Not always. So, you may have received your last monthly paycheque for now, but your tax compliance for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 is still pending. As far as the Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 is concerned, you may be subject to its filing if you are receiving a pension or if you receive any additional income sources in addition to salary, have received any money through deposits, etc. Whether you are liable to file depends on the amount you receive, the tax regime you choose, the benefits and deductions you claim, and any transactions you execute.

Now the IT department has already activated the utilities for filing both ITR-1 and ITR-4, and pensioners may also proceed to file their tax returns for AY 2026-27. By doing so, they can obtain tax refunds, file a proper income declaration, keep track of the assets and future liabilities and refrain from future disputes of this sort. It is equally important to understand the taxation of a pension and family pension, as both are taxed differently under the Income Tax Act.

Should Pensioners File Income Tax Returns After Retirement?

If the taxable income of a pensioner is more than the basic exemption limit corresponding to the tax regime opted for, then the pensioner is required to file an ITR. But beyond income levels, a filer may also need to file if they meet specific financial conditions or wish to claim a refund or carry forward losses.

The last date to file the ITR for the assessment year 2026-27 is 31st July 2026. However, if the assessee does not file the ITR on or before the above date, he may be in a position to file the belated ITR return by December 31, 2026, with applicable interest & penalties.

Pension Treated As Salary

One aspect the pensioner should be well aware of is that a regular pension remains taxable as salary, even in post-retirement. According to Section 17(1) of the Income Tax Act, a pension received from a former employer is assessable under the head ‘Income from Salaries’ as it arises from the relation of employment and the former employer of former years. This helps pensioners to claim a standard deduction from income, available to salaries.

Standard Deductions Pensioners Can Claim

Tax Regime Standard Deduction Limit Old Tax Regime ₹50,000 or the pension/salary amount, whichever is lower New Tax Regime ₹75,000 or the pension/salary amount, whichever is lower

For many retirees, this can greatly reduce taxable income and overall tax burden.

The Family Pension Is Taxed Differently

The most common mistake made by taxpayers is that they treat family pensions the same as pensions.

A family pension is not salary, as there is no employer-employee relationship between the recipient of the pension and the pension-paying authority. A family pension is received by the spouse of a deceased employee or pensioner (or legal heir) on the death of the employee or pensioner.

The family pension is taxable as “income from other sources” under Section 56.

Salaried taxpayers are allowed to take the standard deduction, but family pensioners are not.

This means family pensioners cannot benefit from the standard deduction that salaried taxpayers are able to take. However, they may take a separate deduction under section 57(iia).

Tax Rules of Family Pension Deduction

Tax Regime Family Pension Deduction Limit Old Tax Regime The lower of one-third (33.33%) of the family pension or ₹15,000 New Tax Regime The lower of one-third (33.33%) of the family pension or ₹25,000

A family pension can be claimed as salary income but can lead to excess deductions and mismatches in tax.

Family Pension vs Pension: Key Difference

Particulars Pension Family Pension Tax Head Income from Salaries Income from Other Sources Relevant Section Section 17(1) Section 56 Employer-Employee Relationship Exists (Paid to the retired employee for past services) Does Not Exist (Paid to legal heirs after the employee’s demise) Standard Deduction Available (₹50,000 under Old Regime / ₹75,000 under New Regime) Not Available (Cannot claim Section 16 salary deductions) Special Deduction Not Applicable Available under Section 57(iia) (Lower of 1/3rd of pension or ₹15,000 under Old Regime / ₹25,000 under New Regime)

Income Tax Slabs For Senior Citizen

Senior citizens from 60 years old and below 80 years old continue to have a different tax treatment depending on whether they opt for the old or new tax regime.

Old Tax Regime

Annual Income Range Tax Rate Up to ₹3,000,000 Nil (No Tax) ₹3,000,001 to ₹5,000,000 5% ₹5,000,001 to ₹1,000,000 20% Above ₹1,000,000 30%

For senior citizens, there is a further concession of up to Rs 12,500. The senior citizen must have a taxable income below Rs. 5 lakh.

New Tax Regime

Annual Income Range Tax Rate Up to ₹4,00,000 Nil (No Tax) ₹4,00,001 to ₹8,00,000 5% ₹8,00,001 to ₹12,00,000 10% ₹12,00,001 to ₹16,00,000 15% ₹16,00,001 to ₹20,00,000 20% ₹20,00,001 to ₹24,00,000 25% Above ₹24,00,000 30%

The new regime has a provision of a rebate of up to Rs 60,000 to eligible taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh, subject to fulfilment of conditions.

Tax Deductions Pensioners Can Claim

The old tax regime has several deductions to reduce taxable income, and retired people can still claim these deductions.

Section 80TTB: Deduction for interest income

Senior citizens can get deductions up to ₹50,000 on interest income earned on:

Savings account

Term deposits

Savings at the Post Office

Deposits of co-operative banks

Health Insurance: Section 80D

Senior citizens’ health insurance premiums are eligible for a deduction of Rs 50,000.

Section 80DDB: Treatment for Medical

Pensioners are entitled to claim deductions up to Rs 1 lakh for treatment of specified diseases.

Investments under Section 80C

The following are some of the deductions available for eligible investments and expenses up to Rs 1.5 lakh, such as:

Life insurance payments

Contributions to Provident Fund

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

Home loan principal repayment

Deduction of Home Loan Interest

Under the old tax regime, pensioners can claim a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on housing loan interest on self-occupied property under Section 24(b).

Do Pensioners Need To Pay Advance Tax?

Section 207 of the Income Tax Act offers big relief to most of the senior citizens.

The individual resident of the age of 60 years or more, who does not have any income from business or profession, is not liable to pay advance tax.

Thus, interest provisions under Sections 234B and 234C are not generally applicable to such pensioners. However, the self-assessment tax should still be paid while filing the ITR.

TDS Rules for Pensioners & Family Pensioners

The rules of tax deduction are also different for pensions and family pensions.

Regular pension is treated as salary income, and TDS is deducted under section 192 after considering deductions, rebate eligibility and the tax regime chosen by the pensioner.

However, since a family pension does not have any specific provision for TDS, there is generally no TDS on such income.

However, in the absence of TDS, the family pension is not tax-free. Income is still taxable and must be reported when filing returns.

Which ITR Form Should Pensioners Choose?

The type and amount of income determine the right ITR form.

ITR-1 (Sahaj): For pensioners having income up to Rs 50 lakh from pension, one house property and other sources.

ITR-2: For people with capital gains, multiple house properties, foreign assets or complex income structures.

ITR Filing For Pensioners Above 75 Years-Old May Not Be Required

The provision of section 194P provides substantial compliance relief to certain very senior citizens.

A resident individual who is 75 years old or above may be exempted from filing an ITR if:

Income is pension and interest income only.

Interest is accrued at the same bank designated for the pension.

The bank is being sent the form 12BBA.

The bank works out the taxable income and deducts the TDS as required by the law after considering deductions and rebates.

If all the conditions are met, the taxpayer is not required to file an income tax return for that assessment year.

Family Pension And Pension: Here’s What Pensioners Need To Know Before ITR Filing

The single biggest thing that all retirees need to know about their pension income is the most fundamental thing: pension income is treated as earned income, while family pension is treated as income from other sources. This distinction has implications on deductions, applicability of TDS, tax computation and return-filing requirements.

ITR filing is open for AY 2026-27; hence, all the pensioners must check their Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS, pre-filled return and all details, and thereafter the ITR form has to be filed and submitted. Pensioners must disclose income derived by way of pension for the respective assessment year and must take reasonable precautions; failure would result in the issue of notices, and the refund will be withheld. Furthermore, all the notices for default can result in tax litigation, given the growing sophistication of data matching and use of AI by the Tax Department.

Also Read: ITR Filing 2026: Do Housewifes Need To File ITR? Here’s What The Income Tax Rules Say