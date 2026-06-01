Dell XPS 13 Vs Apple MacBook Neo: Which Budget Laptop Is For You – Check Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

What Is the XPS 13?

The XPS 13 is Dell’s most affordable laptop in the XPS lineup. It is also, according to Dell, the thinnest and lightest XPS model ever made. The company says it is about half a pound lighter than Apple’s MacBook Neo and comes with a larger display.

That is a notable claim. The MacBook Neo, which Apple launched in March, starts at $599 and has done well with students and budget buyers. Dell’s response is essentially: we can match that experience and then some.

Dell XPS 13 vs Apple MacBook Neo: The Price Fight

Apple’s MacBook Neo starts at $599 (around Rs 55,800), or $500 for students. Dell’s XPS 13 starts at $699, dropping to $599 for students aged 16 and older during back-to-school season.

So Dell is not cheaper than Apple. Not quite. But the company is betting that its hardware, specifically the larger display and lighter build, will make the extra $99 feel worth it. Whether students see it that way is another question entirely. Dell XPS 13 vs Apple MacBook Neo: Features And Specs Feature Dell XPS 13 Apple MacBook Neo Starting Price $699 $599 Student Price $599 (ages 16+, back-to-school offer) $500 Processor Intel Core Series 3 / Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Apple Silicon (proprietary) Display Larger than MacBook Neo Standard size Weight ~Half a pound lighter than MacBook Neo Heavier than XPS 13 Operating System Windows macOS Target Audience Students, young professionals Students, budget buyers Availability Core Series 3 available soon; Ultra Series 3 coming later this summer Available now (launched in March) Colour Options Standard colours; Storm colour coming later Standard Apple colours

Dell’s Own Words on Apple

Dell COO Jeff Clarke was unusually direct about Apple during the launch. “I’ll give them credit. It’s a good product and it validates the market we’ve been talking about,” Clarke said, adding that students and consumers deserve better options at accessible price points.

That kind of comment from a top executive does not happen by accident. Dell is clearly watching what Apple is doing and wants buyers to know it is paying attention.

Why Dell Is Pushing Hard Right Now

The timing of this launch is not random. Dell announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January that it planned to compete across all price points in the consumer PC market. It also brought back the full XPS lineup around that time.

Part of this push is also about managing a coming slowdown. Memory chip costs are rising, and PC shipments in the second half of the year are expected to slow as a result. Dell is trying to build momentum now, while pricing is still manageable.

When Can You Buy It?

The XPS 13 with Intel Core Series 3 processors is available soon. A more powerful version with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and a new Storm colour option is coming later this summer.

It is hard to say definitively until both laptops are in more buyers’ hands. Apple has a brand pull and a slightly lower starting price. Dell has a bigger screen and a lighter build, at least on paper.

What is clear is that sub-$700 laptops from two of the world’s biggest tech companies are now competing for the same student and young professional buyers. That is good news for anyone shopping for a new laptop this year. Competition at this price point tends to drive better products, and both Apple and Dell seem to know about it. Also Read: Googlebook Gemini Intelligence Laptops: ‘Magic Pointer’, Android Integration, And Custom AI Widgets — Check All Details And Launch Timeline

