Apple MacBook Ultra To Debut With OLED Touchscreen Display, M6 Chipset, And Updated Features—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

US-based tech manufacturing giant Apple has recently introduced the most affordable MacBook, the MacBook Neo. The new reports suggest that now the company is gearing up for a new premium laptop that will be positioned above its current MacBook Pro lineup. As per media reports, the company is developing a high-end model that will most likely be named MacBook Ultra. The device is likely to consist of an OLED display with touchscreen support. The experts also claim that the upcoming laptop will be a new category rather than a direct successor to current MacBook Pro models.

MacBook Ultra Design and Launch timeline

The device is expected to launch the new device later this year. As per reports, the company may bring OLED panels and a slimmer design to the MacBook Pro lineup powered by M6 chipset.

MacBook Ultra Price

The company has not officially confirmed anything yet. However, the reports suggest the potential strategy may follow the previous product lineup. Back in date when the company introduced the OLED panel on the iPhone X in 2017 and later on iPad Pro in 2024, the company increased the prices of the device by around 20 per cent. So, users can expect a similar price increase for the upcoming MacBook Ultra.

Apart from MacBook Ultra, the company is likely to roll out more premium products. The media reports suggest that the tech giant may introduce a foldable iPhone at a price point of $2000 which is roughly 1.84 lakh. The reports also claim that the company could introduce new AirPods models that may position above the current AirPods Pro. However, the company has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming products yet. Also Read: Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price