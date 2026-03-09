LIVE TV
Apple MacBook Ultra To Debut With OLED Touchscreen Display, M6 Chipset, And Updated Features—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

Apple is working on a new premium laptop, MacBook Ultra, expected to sit above the MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen and higher price. The device may launch later this year alongside other premium products, though the company hasn’t confirmed details yet.

MacBook Ultra to launch with tounch screen (AI representative image)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 9, 2026 13:17:14 IST

US-based tech manufacturing giant Apple has recently introduced the most affordable MacBook, the MacBook Neo. The new reports suggest that now the company is gearing up for a new premium laptop that will be positioned above its current MacBook Pro lineup. As per media reports, the company is developing a high-end model that will most likely be named MacBook Ultra. The device is likely to consist of an OLED display with touchscreen support. The experts also claim that the upcoming laptop will be a new category rather than a direct successor to current MacBook Pro models. 

MacBook Ultra Design and Launch timeline

The device is expected to launch the new device later this year. As per reports, the company may bring OLED panels and a slimmer design to the MacBook Pro lineup powered by M6 chipset. 

The experts claim that the new MacBook Ultra may coexist with MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chipset. Instead of replacing them with this move, the tech giant aims to cater for premium buyers and justify the high price tag. 

MacBook Ultra Price 

The company has not officially confirmed anything yet. However, the reports suggest the potential strategy may follow the previous product lineup. Back in date when the company introduced the OLED panel on the iPhone X in 2017 and later on iPad Pro in 2024, the company increased the prices of the device by around 20 per cent. So, users can expect a similar price increase for the upcoming MacBook Ultra. 

Apart from MacBook Ultra, the company is likely to roll out more premium products. The media reports suggest that the tech giant may introduce a foldable iPhone at a price point of $2000 which is roughly 1.84 lakh. The reports also claim that the company could introduce new AirPods models that may position above the current AirPods Pro. However, the company has not confirmed any details regarding the upcoming products yet. 

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:06 PM IST
NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

