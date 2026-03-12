Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix is gearing up to introduce the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G after the success of GT 30 Pro 5G. The upcoming device was earlier spotted in a certification website in India.

The purported real-life images of the upcoming phone have started circulating online, revealing its rear panel. The render images also suggest that the device may feature Pininfarina branding.

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G features and specifications

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and an 8MP ultrawide camera while the front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The handset is likely to be packed with a large 6,500mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Design

Speaking about design, the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G features a vertically aligned dual camera unit on the rear panel. The rear panel of the upcoming handset is also shown to feature Pininfarina branding. This design language hint that the device could have its rear design created in collaboration with the Italian car design firm.

The device will also offer NFC connectivity. The render image circulating online shows that the power button and volume control button are positioned on the right side of the phone whereas the SIM tray is placed in the bottom frame. The smartphone has a diagonal weave pattern that resembles carbon with green LED elements at the bottom, designed like claws, matching the GT series gaming design language.