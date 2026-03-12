LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Infinix is preparing to launch the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G, which may feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery with wired and wireless charging. The phone is also expected to carry Pininfarina design branding and follow the gaming-focused GT series design.

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G, credit: X
Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 12, 2026 13:24:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix is gearing up to introduce the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G after the success of GT 30 Pro 5G. The upcoming device was earlier spotted in a certification website in India.  

The purported real-life images of the upcoming phone have started circulating online, revealing its rear panel. The render images also suggest that the device may feature Pininfarina branding. 

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G features and specifications 

According to media reports and experts, the handset is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.  

You Might Be Interested In

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and an 8MP ultrawide camera while the front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The handset is likely to be packed with a large 6,500mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. 

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Design 

Speaking about design, the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G features a vertically aligned dual camera unit on the rear panel. The rear panel of the upcoming handset is also shown to feature Pininfarina branding. This design language hint that the device could have its rear design created in collaboration with the Italian car design firm. 

The device will also offer NFC connectivity. The render image circulating online shows that the power button and volume control button are positioned on the right side of the phone whereas the SIM tray is placed in the bottom frame. The smartphone has a diagonal weave pattern that resembles carbon with green LED elements at the bottom, designed like claws, matching the GT series gaming design language. 

Also Read: Poco X8 Pro Max To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, Dual Stereo Speakers, And 9000mAh Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Poco X8 Pro Max To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, Dual Stereo Speakers, And 9000mAh Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

Canva Down: Popular Graphic Design Platform Hit by Major Global Outage? Users Claim They Can’t Access Designs

iQOO Launches Z11x In India: 7,200mAh Massive Battery, IP68 & IP69 Certification And MediaTek Processor—Check All Details And Price

Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

LATEST NEWS

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon, Check How To Download And Key Details Here

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Hari Murali’s Cause Of Death: 27-Year-Old Malayalam Actor Known For ‘Rasikan’ and ‘Annan Thambi’ Dies Due To…

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav Turn Haunted Bangla Into a Ride of Screams, Laughs and Twists | Fans Get Bhool Bhulaiyaa Deja Vu

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

MS Dhoni Gets Clean Chit From BCCI in Conflict of Interest Complaint Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: RCB Still Not Allowed To Play At Chinnaswamy? Government Approval Scheduled For March 13

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs
Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs
Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs
Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

QUICK LINKS